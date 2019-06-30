€100 million transfer target offered to Real Madrid, Neymar one step away from joining Barcelona, Real Madrid to lose out on Pogba and more: Transfer Roundup, 30 June 2019

All set to reunite?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The summer transfer window is heating up and the rumour mill has hardly seen busier days. With some of the biggest superstars of the footballing world expected to switch clubs in the summer, we expect quite a few transfer records to be broken over the course of the next few weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines today.

Daniel Levy phones Real Madrid to offer Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen

The Danish midfield sensation has undoubtedly been one of the best players under Mauricio Pochettino and has been pivotal to Spurs' emergence into the elite club of European football in recent times. However, Eriksen is now seemingly done with his time in North London and wants to seek out a fresh challenge elsewhere.

As such, he has not extended his contract at Tottenham. Now, the club is also resigned to losing one of their top players. In fact, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has phoned Real Madrid to offer the 27-year-old to them as Zinedine Zidane looks to add more reinforcements to an already illustrious side.

Christian Eriksen's current contract at Tottenham Hotspur will run out next summer. Therefore, Daniel Levy wants to cash in and sell him this summer or else they will have to watch him leave the club on a free transfer. Last summer, Tottenham were asking for €150 million.

However, given the current set of circumstances, Spurs will settle for something in the ballpark of €70 million. Real Madrid are said to be weighing up their options. Paul Pogba is too expensive an option though Zidane remains keen on bringing the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite Pogba going public with his desire to leave Old Trafford, the Red Devils are looking to keep hold of him as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer oversees a summer rebuild. Consequently, Eriksen is one of the better options on Real Madrid's table.

However, the report claims that they will only consider the deal that has been offered to them by Levy if they fail to sign Pogba or Ajax's Donny van de Beek.

