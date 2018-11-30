Real Madrid star wants to join Chelsea, De Gea sets two huge conditions for Manchester United contract and more transfer news - 30th November 2018

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 4.67K // 30 Nov 2018, 20:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Two big conditions

Welcome to Sportskeeda's transfer round-up!

As usual, there are some legit rumours going around today while some are just bogus and have zero possibility of happening. So, whatever you read, take it with a pinch of salt.

Without further ado, here are the top rumours of the day:

Fabregas rebuffs AC Milan talks

Chelsea v PAOK - UEFA Europa League - Group L

Cesc Fabregas' contract at Chelsea expires in the summer and a lot of rumours suggest that he is set to leave Stamford Bridge for free. The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan, who are reportedly keen on signing him and have also opened talks with the midfielder.

Several media outlets reported this week that the Serie A side have begun talks with the former Barcelona and have also decided to make a move for him in January. However, Fabregas has rebuffed all such speculations and said that he has had no contact with the Italian side.

“No [Milan contact]. I haven't spoken to anyone. Obviously, in January I can sign [a pre-contract] with whoever I want and probably this will attract many clubs,” said Fabregas.

Talking about the speculations of him leaving The Blues when the winter transfer window opens, the midfielder said there is no chance of him walking away in the middle of the season. He said, “But, so far, from what I can say right now, yes I will stay here until the end of the season.”

Majority of the rumours suggested that he was keen on leaving as he was not getting enough opportunities at the club. Sarri has opted to play with Jorginho and Kante mainly with Kovacic, Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek playing as the 3rd midfielder. Cesc has played just 9 times this season but has never started in the Premier League.

“I will play in the Premier League now. In December I will play games. I already know which games I will play and I am ready for it. I have spoken to the coach. He has been straight-forward with me and I need to be ready for when the opportunity comes. That's it,” said the Spaniard.

1 / 5 NEXT