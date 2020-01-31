Manchester United targeting Salomon Rondon, Chelsea to make deadline day bid for Mertens, Giroud future uncertain and more: Football Transfer News Roundup, 31st January 2020

Bruno Fernandes is all smiles at his Manchester United unveiling

In today's edition, we bring to you a summary of the flurry of deals that have taken place in the hours gone by.

Fernandes signs for Manchester United

Fernandes with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in a deal which involves a £46.6 million fee upfront and £21.3 million in various other add-on clauses and bonuses.

The midfielder is expected to be involved for the Red Devils against Wolves on Saturday at Old Trafford in some capacity and will give a much-needed impetus in the final third.

Danny Rose joins Newcastle on loan

Rose has joined Newcastle on loan till the end of the season

Danny Rose has joined Newcastle United on loan till the end of the season from Tottenham Hotspur. Newcastle will pay Spurs £2 million-plus a loan fee for the services of the 29-year-old and it is understood that the deal doesn’t include an obligation to buy.

Piatek joins Hertha Berlin

Piatek being unveiled as a Hertha Berlin player

After being linked with a move to Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, Krzysztof Piatek finally signed for Hertha Berlin in a €27 million deal today.

The AC Milan striker’s form fell off a cliff this season and he wasn’t anywhere near as prolific as he was last season. As a result, the Rossoneri decided to cut their losses and offloaded the Polish striker.

Alcacer moves to Villarreal

Alcacer has returned to the LaLiga

After signing Erling Haaland earlier in the window, Borussia Dortmund parted ways with Paco Alcacer today, who was sold to Villarreal for £23 million. Alcacer enjoyed a good time at Dortmund but never quite fit the profile of striker Lucien Favre wanted for his side and was consequently relegated to the bench.

Having sealed a return back to the LaLiga, he’ll look to end the season on a high and prove his credentials in a bid to make the cut for Spain’s Euro 2020 squad.

Chelsea to make last-ditch attempt to sign Mertens

Chelsea are desperate to land Mertens

Having had their first bid for Dries Mertens shot down by Napoli, Chelsea will make another last-ditch attempt to sign the Belgian on deadline day, in what is a desperate attempt by Frank Lampard to bolster his attacking options.

Ironically, Olivier Giroud’s future is dependant on what happens with Mertens’ deal – if Chelsea fail to sign the Napoli striker, they will not let Giroud move, for whom Lazio have already agreed a fee with Chelsea. It promises to be a busy day at Stamford Bridge tomorrow.

United considering loan deal for Salomon Rondon

Former Newcastle United star Rondon is on the Red Devils' radar

After bolstering their midfield by signing Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United are working hard behind the scenes to sign a striker before the transfer window slams shut. The Old Trafford outfit were in talks with AC Milan to sign Krzysztof Piatek on an 18-month loan deal with an obligation to buy in 2021 but Milan wanted to sell the striker permanently.

They’ve now switched their attention to recruiting Solomon Rondon on a loan deal will the end of the season, with the chances of landing other targets like Islam Slimani looking increasingly unlikely. The Red Devils have also reportedly been offered Real Sociedad's Willian Jose on loan.

Sheffield sign Sander Berge

Sheffield have signed young Sander Berge from Genk (Image credits: Sheffield United's YouTube channel)

Sheffield United have broken their transfer record and signed Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge for £22 million fromGenk. Berge is considered one of the most promising young central defensive midfielders in the world and this signing represents a coup for Sheffield, who are surely going to benefit from the services of the 21-year-old.

