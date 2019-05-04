Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign €80 million Manchester City superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo wants €160 million superstar at Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 4 May 2019

Lionel Messi has asked the Barcelona chiefs to sign one of the Premier League's brightest stars

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are in the business end of the season and with the transfer window being just a few weeks away, there is no shortage of excitement in the footballing world.

With several top clubs expected to make huge changes to their squads in the summer, we expect quite a few transfer records to be broken over the course of the next few months.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 4 May 2019.

Eintracht Frankfurt Sporting Director insists Real Madrid have not made contact over Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic in action against his former club Benfica

In the light of recent rumours claiming Real Madrid have agreed a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic, the Bundesliga outfit's sporting director Fredi Bobic has told ESPN FC that Real Madrid have not made contact over Luka Jovic.

Luka Jovic who joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan was recently signed permanently by Adi Hutter's side for €7 million. If Frankfurt decide to sell Jovic in the summer, they stand a chance to earn several times the money they paid for him as the price being quoted in publications across Europe is in the ballpark of €60 million.

Fredi Bobic told ESPN,

"There has been no contact with Real Madrid,"

"For once, I don't have to use a white lie, they really haven't been in touch yet. I know them very well."

It is being claimed that Real Madrid's representatives have already sat down with Luka Jovic's agents. However, the Blancos are yet to initiate contact with the club or make a formal approach.

ESPN claims that several top clubs across Europe are eyeing a move for Luke Jovic and are willing to shell out the asking price. The most prominent name among the clubs that are being linked with Jovic is perhaps Paris Saint-Germain.

