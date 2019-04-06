×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid agree deal for €150 million superstar, Barcelona agree deal for €73 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 6 April 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.42K   //    06 Apr 2019, 19:41 IST

Zidane's all set to close the first major signing for Real Madrid
Zidane's all set to close the first major signing for Real Madrid

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We have some big news in store for you today as some of the top European clubs get closer to sealing some stunning deals a couple of months before the summer transfer window opens.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines today!

Unai Emery eyes big summer signings

Unai Emery
Unai Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed that he has big plans for the summer transfer window as he addressed the press. Emery said,

"I think we can improve first, by spending money to achieve players,” said Arsenal’s head coach.
“In the past the club have done great work in watching players, finding and signing young players and developing our players in the academy.
“I have big respect for our work, for our players in the academy. I want to develop the players here - giving them progress to achieve something at a big club like we are.
“We can also achieve [buy] some players who are in other teams, who can come here and give us this performance - like Van Dijk with Liverpool."

Emery went on to add that he appreciates all the work that's being done at Arsenal and also said that the club's objective is to become one of the best in Europe.

Advertisement
“We can share both situations. Developing players with us and [finding] some players who we can spend money on to help us.
“I think we are in the right way with the club, with the owner, with Raul Sanllehi [head of football] to find that. To fight against the teams with more money the us, maybe Manchester City, maybe Real Madrid.
“Arsenal is great. Our objective is to be with the best teams in the world.”
1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Eden Hazard Matthijs de Ligt Chelsea Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Transfer news: £63 million superstar to join Barcelona, Real Madrid asked to pay £196 million for top transfer target and more, 3 April 2019
RELATED STORY
€70 million superstar tells agent he wants to join Barcelona, Real Madrid and Barcelona to battle it out for €60 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 March 2019 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer €170 million + James Rodriguez for top transfer target, Lionel Messi asks Barcelona to sign striker and more: Transfer Roundup, March 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid set to beat Barcelona to €80 million top transfer target, Chelsea superstar set for explosive exit following disagreement with manager and more: Transfer Roundup, 8 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Chelsea agree deal to sign superstar striker, Real Madrid to face battle from Barcelona and Chelsea for superstar target, and more: Transfer roundup, 17th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sell Philippe Coutinho to sign German superstar, Real Madrid plotting to sign £155 million superstar instead of Eden Hazard and more: Transfer Roundup, 23 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona want Manchester United superstar in exchange for Coutinho, Real Madrid in advanced talks with €200 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 27 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United superstar offered to Real Madrid, Bundesliga superstar agrees deal with Barcelona and more: Transfer Roundup, 12 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Transfer news: £135 million superstar willing to take pay cut to join Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United to pull off stunning swap deal and more, 1 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona on the verge of completing €90 million signing, Real Madrid to beat Manchester City to £99 million Serie A superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 23 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 31
FT GIR ESP
1 - 2
 Girona vs Espanyol
34' REA EIB
0 - 0
 Real Madrid vs Eibar
Today RAY VAL 10:00 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia
Tomorrow BAR ATL 12:15 AM Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow DEP LEG 03:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Leganés
Tomorrow GET ATH 05:30 PM Getafe vs Athletic Club
Tomorrow REA SEV 07:45 PM Real Valladolid vs Sevilla
Tomorrow CEL REA 10:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad
Tomorrow LEV HUE 10:00 PM Levante vs Huesca
08 Apr REA VIL 12:15 AM Real Betis vs Villarreal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us