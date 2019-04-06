Real Madrid agree deal for €150 million superstar, Barcelona agree deal for €73 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 6 April 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 1.42K // 06 Apr 2019, 19:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Zidane's all set to close the first major signing for Real Madrid

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We have some big news in store for you today as some of the top European clubs get closer to sealing some stunning deals a couple of months before the summer transfer window opens.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines today!

Unai Emery eyes big summer signings

Unai Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed that he has big plans for the summer transfer window as he addressed the press. Emery said,

"I think we can improve first, by spending money to achieve players,” said Arsenal’s head coach.

“In the past the club have done great work in watching players, finding and signing young players and developing our players in the academy.

“I have big respect for our work, for our players in the academy. I want to develop the players here - giving them progress to achieve something at a big club like we are.

“We can also achieve [buy] some players who are in other teams, who can come here and give us this performance - like Van Dijk with Liverpool."

Emery went on to add that he appreciates all the work that's being done at Arsenal and also said that the club's objective is to become one of the best in Europe.

Advertisement

“We can share both situations. Developing players with us and [finding] some players who we can spend money on to help us.

“I think we are in the right way with the club, with the owner, with Raul Sanllehi [head of football] to find that. To fight against the teams with more money the us, maybe Manchester City, maybe Real Madrid.

“Arsenal is great. Our objective is to be with the best teams in the world.”

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement