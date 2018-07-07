Transfer roundup: Real Madrid want €150 million-rated midfielder, Arsenal make bid for Barca star with release clause of €100 million and more – July 7, 2018

#5 Premier League

Arsenal

Look who’s had a busy day today! Arsenal seem to be bucking up in the transfer window – in which they have been quite busy – as the post-Wenger era officially kicks off in just over a month’s time.

They have already confirmed three signings in the form of Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Stephen Lichtsteiner and there could be more as Lucas Torreira confirmed last night that he did indeed delay his Arsenal medical due to his commitment with Uruguay in the World Cup.

He, however, also added that his future will be resolved soon.

‘Yes, it’s true [I postponed Arsenal medical for the World Cup], we could have done things differently, but I did not want to think about other things. The World Cup is important and being part of this squad meant a lot to me. But now I have more time my future will be very clear,’ he said.

Meanwhile, Don Balon seem to have made quite the revelation as they claim that the Gunners want Andre Gomes from Barcelona. While the Portuguese has a release clause of a €100 million, Arsenal have offered €33 million to acquire his services.

The idea for Barca, meanwhile, is to recoup as much of the €35 million that they paid to Valencia for signing him.

Spurs close to Jack Grealish

Tottenham’s pursuit of Jack Grealish has been well documented. The midfielder had a great time in the Championship and has attracted a bunch of Premier League clubs towards his signature.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are in desperate need of cash and may have to sell their prized asset. According to Standard, Spurs hope to get him for a cut-price of £15-20 million while the Championship club want £30 million for the talented midfielder.