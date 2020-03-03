Frank Lampard believes Kepa has Chelsea future, Sokratis to leave Arsenal, Manchester City lead the race for Dortmund's Collins and more: Premier League Transfer Roundup, 3rd March, 2020

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists Kepa has a future at Stamford Bridge

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Premier League transfer roundup that comprises of stories of the biggest names swirling around English football's context.

As always, there's plenty to talk about outside the football field, given that a host of PL clubs have failed to match their ambitions this season, barring the likes of Burnley, Sheffield United and Liverpool, of course.

This has, in turn, fueled speculation over players, managers and teams on a whole. Be it the standards a few sides are aiming to set or the potential plan to offload players in patchy form, there has been a substantial update in the rumours circulating every hour of the day.

Without further delay, let's dive right into the top stories surrounding Premier League and its teams.

Manchester City in pole position to sign Nnamdi Collins

Collins also represents the Germany U-16s

According to German publication Bild, Premier League holders Manchester City are ahead of Chelsea in the race for Borussia Dortmund's young defender Nnamdi Collins.

The 16-year-old has been a mainstay at the club's U-17 setup, having amassed 20 appearances for them this season. He is a serious prospect, currently representing the Germany U-16s as well.

Lampard feels Kepa still has a Chelsea future

Kepa in action against Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard believes outcast Kepa still has a future at Stamford Bridge despite recent omissions from the starting XI. Speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup clash against Liverpool, Lampard gave an indication of a possible return for the Spanish shot-stopper, adding that he could give him selection headaches should he train well.

He said:

"He’s been professional as expected. He’s trained well, kept his head down, supported the team and the group. Every player is in control of their destiny in how they train and how they play."

Kepa, who is presently playing second fiddle to veteran Willy Caballero, could start in the FA Cup fifth round later tonight.

Sokratis admits he could leave Arsenal

Sokratis celebrates his goal against Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round

Arsenal centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos has openly admitted to leaving the North Londoners amid lack of playing time, affirming that a contract doesn't offer him a second thought when minutes are not in his tank.

The experienced defender hasn't started a Premier League game since January 11 and recently been forced to operate in unfamiliar positions such as right-back, as he did at Fratton Park.

Arteta has preferred Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz at the heart of the defence, with Pablo Mari too, making his debut for the Gunners in the FA Cup. Reinforcements and ordinary form have pushed the Greece international to the peripheries of the squad.

Speaking after the 2-0 win, he said,

“I don’t know. I have one more year here but me, I never sit on my contract. I don’t care. If I’m not happy, I don’t play enough or the coach doesn’t like me, I don’t care about the contract."

With a tricky home fixture against West Ham United in their sight, it'll be interesting to see if the management fields Sokratis at centre-half after his bold remarks.

Manchester City agree Yan Couto transfer

Pep Guardiola and co. have acquired the services of young defender Yan Couto

Manchester City have agreed a deal for Coritiba starlet Yan Couto, with the defender set to sign a new five-year contract in summer.

A right-back by trade, Couto is quick, agile and pacy down both ends of the flank. He caught the eye significantly for his performances in the U-17 World Cup last year for Brazil.

Meanwhile, alongside his signature, City are also front-runners for Borussia Dortmund's Collins as mentioned above, clearly portraying their long-term plans.

Mourinho seeks reunion with Chris Smalling

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be linked with Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho wants to link up once again with Chris Smalling, as per reports from the Daily Express.

The defender was a key part of the United setup during Mourinho's tenure at Old Trafford before they moved on to serve other clubs. However, Smalling, presently valued at £17 million, has been in prime form since switching to the Serie A.

With talks between the Red Devils and AS Roma at a standstill, Spurs are supposedly aiming to cash in and hijack the player come summer.

Sean Longstaff no longer a United target

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United - Premier League

Sean Longstaff, a key member of Manchester United's lengthy wish list until as recently as last summer, is said to be no longer linked with the 20-time PL winners.

This comes as a consequence of two reasons - firstly, his own substandard form and Steve Bruce's lack of preference, and United's pursuit of more flashy midfielders such as James Maddison or Jack Grealish.

As understood by the Manchester Evening News, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set his sights on more attack-minded midfielders.

Bournemouth shot-stopper pens new long-term deal

Will Dennis is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Cherries

Bournemouth have tied their young goalkeeper Will Dennis to a new three-and-a-half-year deal. He is yet to make his professional debut but looks well on course to register his first senior appearance in football.