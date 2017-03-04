Transfer Rumour: Liverpool interested in 45 million-rated Lorenzo Insigne

The Napoli wide-man has bags of pace and flair.

Insigne has scored 9 goals and has 6 assists for Napoli

What’s the story?

Since the turn of the New Year, Liverpool’s season has faltered big time and from Premier League title hopefuls, now their top-four finish looks in danger. The fans have made their frustration known and it seems like the Liverpool hierarchy have finally realised the fact that they need to strengthen the team quite significantly in the summer.

As per a recent report from Italian media house Calciomercato, Liverpool are interested in Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne and have already made their interest known to the Naples club. It is also being reported that the Reds have already tabled an offer in the region of €45 million for the 25-year-old.

In case you didn’t know...

Liverpool made a good start to the season and looked like potential Premier League winners but over the course of the season, the lack of quality and depth in the side have hurt them and they now face a serious fight to finish in the top-four.

While everybody expected the Reds to spend big last summer, their net spend actually was negative and despite doing horribly in January, the club did not bring in any player during the winter transfer window as well.

The heart of the matter

Insigne is a quality wide player and has plenty of experience of playing for a big club like Napoli in Italy. He has all the ingredients to succeed at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp. The Italian boasts incredible pace, technique, flair and ability to create and score.

The winger has scored nine goals and set up six more for Napoli this season appearing more than 35 times in all competitions. Liverpool need to spend big in the summer and players like Insigne being linked with the club will certainly make the fans happy.

What’s next?

Liverpool’s transfer policy has come under scrutiny in the recent past, and with almost every top club spending big, the Reds will have to also loosen their purse strings and bring in quality players.

A wide player like Insigne could give Philippe Coutinho – Liverpool’s best player – more freedom in the middle of the park as he is currently being played on the left side of the 4-3-3 formation.

Sportskeeda’s Take

If Liverpool can pull this one off, this will be one hell of a signing for the Merseyside giants. We have seen that in the absence of Sadio Mane, they have struggled to break down the opposition’s defence. Insigne’s burst of pace and flair will give the Reds a whole new dimension in attack.