Transfer Rumour: Manchester United one of the clubs interested in Everton star

Ross Barkley will have one year left on his Everton contract in the summer.

What’s the story

Manchester United have turned their attention towards Everton star Ross Barkley, according to a report from the Daily Star.

The England international will have one year left on his contract after the end of the 2016-17 season if the midfielder decides against signing a new deal. However, the Merseyside club are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

However, if Barkley decides against signing a new contract, Everton will then consider the possibility of sanctioning his sale in the summer transfer window. United are not the only club in the race for his signature, but the Red Devils remain confident they can beat the competition in landing the 23-year-old.

In case you didn’t know

Barkley was born in Liverpool and joined Everton’s academy as an 11-year-old. He climbed through the ranks of the club’s youth system, having featured for their youth teams. The attacking midfielder caught the attention of David Moyes, who was then the first team manager at Goodison Park.

In 2010-11 season, Moyes wanted to promote Barkley to the first team. However, he suffered an injury after colliding with his own teammate and Liverpool’s Andre Wisdom during an England under-19 match in October 2010.

Barkley recovered from his injury and was part of Everton’s pre-season for the 2011-12 season and made his first-team debut in that season opener against Queens Park Rangers. Since then, he has made over 100 appearances for the Toffees and has bagged 20 goals in the process.

Heart of the matter

Barkley has featured 26 times under Rondal Koeman this season and has delayed his decision over signing a new deal. He is believed to be unhappy with his manager publicly criticising him in press conferences.

The attacking midfielder wants to weigh his options before committing to his current employer. United are believed to be interested in Barkley and they are not the only club keen on acquiring his services. The Daily Star reports even Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are all in the race for his signature.

What’s next?

Barkley should make sure the contract situation does not have any impact on his performance on the pitch. Should he fail to impress in Everton’s remaining fixtures, there could be a possibility that the potential suitors could end their interest and look elsewhere in the market.

Sportskeeda’s take

Barkley is still far away from a finished product and United have already several players in the attacking midfield position. In addition to this, the current crop of players available at Jose Mourinho’s disposal are of better quality than the Everton midfielder.