Transfer Rumour: Marco Reus on Antonio Conte's summer wishlist

Conte wants Marco Reus in the summer but Borussia Dortmund have slapped a massive price-tag on him

Reus has played just 15 games this season in all competitions for Dortmund

What’s the story?

The Daily Star claims that Antonio Conte is desperate to strengthen his Chelsea squad in the summer and Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus is one of the players on his wish list. However, as per the same report, the Blues have been told by the Bundesliga giants that they need to pay a stupendous sum of £70m to bring the German international to Stamford Bridge.

Conte’s first season at Chelsea has exceeded all kinds of expectations and the Blues look to be cruising to the Premier League title. With Champions League football knocking on the door next season, the London giants are likely to be on a spending spree in the summer and Reus could be one of the major additions to the side.

In case you didn’t know...

After a season to forget last time out, Chelsea appointed Antonio Conte as their manager in the summer but very few expected such an immediate impact. However, early success does not mean that their run will go on forever and it is quite evident that Chelsea lack depth on the bench.

The heart of the matter

Marco Reus is a world-class wide forward who is also one of the most popular and adored players in the world. The 27-year-old is a versatile footballer who can play on either flank, centrally as a secondary striker or as a number nine as well. The German international possesses quick feet, knows how to dribble past defenders and can create goals as well as score them.

Reus has played just 15 games this season in all competitions for Dortmund but has impressed whenever he was fit. He has 6 goals and 7 assists this campaign, which speaks for his abilities.

However, Reus has a poor injury record and yesterday it was confirmed that he will be out until April with yet another injury.

What’s next?

The Daily Star claims that Chelsea are not the only Premier League side who are looking for the signature of Reus. Liverpool and Arsenal are pretty much in the race as well. With the German’s former Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, it will be hard for either of the London clubs to beat the Reds if the manager decides to reunite with one of his most favourite players.

However, we all know that Chelsea are never hesitant to break the bank for star players and if Conte thinks Marco Reus can help him achieve success, there is a decent chance that it might happen.

Sportskeeda’s take

The next summer transfer window will be extremely crucial for Chelsea. They do have a number of positions to strengthen in and spending a massive fee of £70m for an injury-prone player like Reus might be a risky decision. However, if the gamble pays off, Reus could help Chelsea go on a glorious run.