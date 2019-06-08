Serie A Transfer Rumours: Antonio Conte doesn't want Icardi in his team

Mauro Icardi - FC Internazionale

What is the story?

Inter Milan's new boss Antonio Conte doesn't want Mauro Icardi in his team for the next season, according to the very reliable sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

In case you didn't know...

After Luciano Spalletti was sacked from Inter's managerial job, Conte was appointed the head coach of the Italian side on a three-year deal. After getting this job, Conte said:

"A new chapter in my life is beginning, I'm really excited."

"Through my work, I'll try to repay all of the trust that the president and directors have placed in me. I have chosen Inter because of the club it is, because of the project's sound basis and how ambitious it is. Because of Inter's history.

"I was struck by the club's transparency and the desire to bring Inter back to where it belongs."

Inter president Steven Zhang also added:

"I'm sure that Antonio Conte is one of the best coaches out there. I'm certain that he'll help us achieve our objective and fulfil our mission, one which has always remained the same: to make this club one of the best in the world again."

Under the management of Antonio Conte, Juventus won three Italian Serie A titles. Inter Milan fans could also hope for the same.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports reporter Fabrizio Romano, Antonio Conte wants Icardi out from Inter Milan though Icardi wants to stay put with the Nerazzurri. Despite having some personal and injury issues, Icardi scored 11 goals and provided four assists last season in the Italian Serie A. He also averaged 71% passing accuracy and 49% shooting accuracy throughout the 2018-19 season.

#Inter Antonio Conte doesn't want Mauro Icardi into his team. He wants Icardi OUT from Inter. The player today asked to stay again... but Conte wants him out. Game over. 🔵 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2019

Icardi has been linked with the likes of Juventus, AS Roma and Manchester United for a while now. However, signing a controversial figure like Icardi could impact any club's reputation. His off-field activities could be a reason why Antonio Conte doesn't want a player like him in his dressing room.

What is next?

Inter Milan haven't made any big signing yet though they are linked with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Diego Godín. Inter will play their first pre-season match against Manchester United on 20th July.