Trinidad and Tobago vs Cuba Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

Trinidad and Tobago will square off in the second leg of their CONCACAF Gold Cup qualification tie on Tuesday (March 25th). The game will be played at Ato Boldon Stadium.

The hosts hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 comeback away win in the first leg in Santiago de Cuba last week. They went behind to Yasniel Matos' sixth-minute strike while Lee Isaiah equalized in the 20th minute. Steffen Yetes scored the match-winner eight minutes into the second half.

Both sides will resume their quest to book their spot in the group stage of the Gold Cup.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Cuba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 29th meeting between the two sides. Trinidad and Tobago were victorious on 14 occasions, Cuba were victorious nine times while five games were drawn.

Cuba's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Five of Trinidad and Tobago's last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Cuba have won just one of their last eight games (excluding their awarded victory over Cayman Islands), losing four games in this sequence.

Trinidad and Tobago are unbeaten in the last seven head-to-head games in regulation time (four wins).

Cuba form guide: L-W-L-L-D Trinidad and Tobago form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Trinidad and Tobago vs Cuba Prediction

Trinidad and Tobago have one foot in the Gold Cup. The Soca Warriors need only a draw to secure qualification but Dwight Yorke will aim for victory in front of their fans. They have not won successive competitive games since winning three in a row in the CONCACAF Nations League between September and October 2023.

Cuba raced into an early lead in front of their fans before ultimately suffering defeat. Their games have been high-scoring in recent months but this defensive vulnerability could hamper their chances of advancing to the tournament. Leones del Caribe have qualified for every Gold Cup since 2011 but are in danger of seeing this run come to an end.

We are backing the home side to claim another narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 Cuba

Trinidad and Tobago vs Cuba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Trinidad and Tobago to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Trinidad and Tobago to score over 1.5 goals

