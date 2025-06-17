Trinidad and Tobago vs Haiti Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19th 2025

Trinidad and Tobago will square off against Haiti in the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup at Shell Energy Stadium on Thursday. Both teams lost their campaign opener last week and this is a must-win match for them to keep their knockout stage hopes alive.
The Soca Warriors played hosts USA last week and suffered a 5-0 loss. They struggled against the USA and registered just two shots on target.
Les Grenadiers met invited guests, Saudi Arabia, in their campaign opener last week. It was a close game and they suffered a narrow 1-0 loss, conceding the goal from the penalty spot in the first half.
Trinidad and Tobago vs Haiti Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 30 times in all competitions. The Soca Warriors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 14 wins. Les Grenadiers are not far behind with 13 wins, and just three games have ended in draws.
- They last met in a friendly in 2017 and the Grenadiers recorded a 4-3 win.
- The two teams have met four times in the Gold Cup, including the erstwhile CONCACAF Championship. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the Grenadiers having a 3-1 lead in wins.
- Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with the Soca Warriors keeping four clean sheets.
- Les Grenadiers are unbeaten in their last three games in this fixture, recording two wins while keeping two clean sheets.
- The Soca Warriors have seen conclusive results in their last seven games in all competitions, suffering four losses.
Trinidad and Tobago vs Haiti Prediction
The Soca Warriors have been eliminated from the group stage of the Gold Cup in the last three editions, recording just one win in that period. They are winless in their last three meetings against the Grenadiers, scoring three goals while conceding six times.
Les Grenadiers have lost their last two games, conceding six times while scoring just once, and will look to bounce back here. They registered one win apiece in their last two editions of the Gold Cup.
Considering the current form of the two teams and recent record in the Gold Cup, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.
Prediction: Trinidad and Tobago 1-1 Haiti
Trinidad and Tobago vs Haiti Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes