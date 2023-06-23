Trinidad and Tobago vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th June 2023

Trinidad and Tobago will lock horns with Saint Kitts and Nevis at DRV PNK Stadium in the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Preview

Both teams are drawn in Group A alongside defending champions USA and Jamaica, who will open the competition in Chicago on Saturday. Trinidad and Tobago and Saint Kitts and Nevis will play the second match in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. Saint Kitts and Nevis are debutants while Trinidad and Tobago boast 12 participations in the tournament.

The Soca Warriors earned qualification for the Gold Cup following the disqualification of Nicaragua for fielding an ineligible player, with Trinidad and Tobago taking their place. They were placed second in Group C behind Nicaragua (14-13 points) in the 2022–23 CONCACAF Nations League B.

Saint Kitts and Nevis went through the Gold Cup qualifying tournament to book their place in the finals. They defeated French Guiana 4-2 on penalties in the second round to seal a historic qualification for the biennial competition. Saint Kitts and Nevis lost to Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 the last time the sides met.

The Sugar Boyz are coming for a learning experience, according to head coach Austin Huggins, who admitted that their opponents are favorites for the clash. Things might get even tougher as they face USA in their next game before wrapping up against Jamaica. However, Huggins believes they will do their best.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The teams have met twice, with Trinidad and Tobago prevailing in both games.

CONCACAF rankings for both teams: Trinidad and Tobago – 11, Saint Kitts and Nevis – 21.

Trinidad and Tobago’s best performance in the Gold Cup was a semi-final finish in the 2000 edition.

Saint Kitts and Nevis’ best record in international football was a second-place finish in the 1997 Caribbean Cup.

Trinidad and Tobago have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches while Saint Kitts and Nevis have won four times and drawn once.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Prediction

Trinidad and Tobago will count on their impressive individualities, notably Joevin Jones, who has scored thrice in three games. Keithroy Freeman and Tiquanny Williams have scored two goals each for Saint Kitts and Nevis this year.

Trinidad and Tobago are expected to win based on their experience in international football.

Prediction: Trinidad and Tobago 3-1 Saint Kitts and Nevis

Trinidad and Tobago vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Trinidad and Tobago

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Trinidad and Tobago to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Saint Kitts and Nevis to score - Yes

