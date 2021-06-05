Kieran Trippier could be the perfect right-back signing for Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier in the upcoming transfer window. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bring in a new right-back this summer to provide competition for Aaron Wan Bissaka and Trippier seems to be the leading candidate.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window to close the gap on their cross-town rivals Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. Manchester United finished twelve points behind the champions in the league and suffered a disappointing defeat against Villereal in the Europa League final.

After an impressive four-year spell at Tottenham Hotspur, Kieran Trippier moved to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of around £20 million. The 30-year-old right-back has been a key player under Diego Simeone and played an important role in Atletico Madrid's title win this season.

Trippier has two years left on his current deal with Los Rojiblancos. However, the England international is seemingly keen to return home this summer and feels homesick in Spain. The right-back isn't a name that would get many United fans excited but he could be an important signing for the Red Devils this summer.

United revive interest in Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier would add a new dimension to Manchester United's attack

Kieran Trippier would add another dimension to Manchester United's attack.

Aaron Wan Bissaka has increased his attacking output this season but still has some limitations while going forward. This is where Trippier could improve Manchester United.

The Englishman created 1.2 chances per game last season compared to Aaron Wan Bissaka's 0.9. He also made 1.2 crosses per game, a higher number than Wan Bissaka's 0.4.

Trippier is also a terrific crosser of the ball and links up effectively with his forwards. The Englishman is an effective carrier of the ball from the back. He likes to bomb past the opposition full-back to deliver a vicious ball into the box from the byline.

Trippier is also a great set-piece taker and will provide a greater threat to the opposition in dead-ball situations.

Trippier won't block the path of upcoming players in the right-back position

Trippier's signing would give the likes of Ethan Laird time to fully develop at Manchester United.

Kieran Trippier will be a short-term fix for the right-back position while talents like Ethan Laird and Marc Jurado continue to improve and grow.

Laird has impressed during his loan spell at MK Dons and is rated very highly by the coaches at Carrington. Jurado recently arrived from Barcelona's academy and is another youngster who is expected to have a bright future.

Trippier will turn 31 in September this year and will be handed a short-term deal if Manchester United can agree to terms with Atletico Madrid. This means he won't block the path of some of these talented youngsters into the first team. He will also provide Manchester United with the time to carefully monitor their developments.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar