Tromso vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2022-23

Tromso will play host to Bodo/Glimt at the Alfheim Stadion in round 22 of the Norwegian Eliteserien on Sunday.

Glimt will head into the weekend unbeaten in their past eight games against the hosts and will set out to extend this dominance.

The hosts were sent crashing down to earth this past weekend as they fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Haugesund.

Prior to that, they had two consecutive wins against Rosenborg and Stromsgodset.

With 27 points from 21 games, the hosts for Sunday are currently eighth in the Eliteserien table, level on points with ninth-placed Odd.

Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt did well to force a 1-1 draw away to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in their Europa League Group A opener on Thursday.

They have now turned their attention to Eliteserien, where they saw their eight-game unbeaten streak come to an end courtesy of last weekend’s 4-1 loss against Molde.

Glimt are currently second in the league standings after picking up 41 points from 21 games. They will be looking to close down the 10-point gap on first-placed Molde.

Tromso vs. Bodo/Glimt head-to-head

With 18 wins from the past 42 meetings between the sides, Bodo/Glimt boasts a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture. The hosts have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while 10 games have ended all square.

Tromso form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Bodo/Glimt form guide: D-L-W-L-D

Team news

Tromso

Both Jesper Robertsen and Casper Oyvann have been ruled out through injuries and will sit out this weekend’s contest.

Injured: Jesper Robertsen, Casper Oyvann

Suspended: None

Bodo/Glimt

Glimt will take to the pitch without Amahl Pellegrino, Sondre Fet and Ola Solbakken, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Amahl Pellegrino, Sondre Fet, Ola Solbakken

Suspended: None

Predicted XI

Tromso Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jakob Haugaard; Jostein Gundersen, Christophe Psyche, Anders Jenssen; Niklas Vesterlund, Sakarias Opsahl, Eric Kitolano, Ruben Jenssen; Warren Kamanzi, Lasse Nordas, August Mikkelsen

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin; Alfons Sampsted, Isak Amundsen, Marius Hoibraten, Brice Wembangomo; Hugo Vetlesen, Patrick Berg, Ulrik Saltnes; Joel Mugisha Mvuka, Lars-Jorgen Salvesen, Amahl Pellegrino

Game prediction

While Bodo/Glimt have struggled to grind out results in recent weeks, they possess the firepower to win Sunday. Glimt are unbeaten in eight straight games against the hosts and we are backing them to claim all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Tromso 1-2 Bodo/Glimt

