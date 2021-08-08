Troyes 1-2 PSG: 5 Hits and Flops as Parisians win their opening game of the campaign| Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG started their Ligue 1 campaign with a 2-1 win over Troyes. Goals from Achraf Hakimi and Mauro Icardi proved to be enough to breeze past Troyes in their opening fixture of the campaign.

The hosts stunned the Parisians in the early phases of the game as Oualid El Hajjam headed one past Keylor Navas in the 9th minute of the game to score the opener. PSG equalized in style as Achraf Hakimi banged one in to score his first goal for the club.

Mauro Icardi scored minutes later to secure the lead for his side. The Argentine poked one in after some brilliant work by Kylian Mbappe in the box to set him up.

On that note, let's have a look at the five hits and flops in the match:

#5. Hit: Abdou Diallo, PSG

Abdou Diallo put in a solid performance at the back for PSG. The Senegalese was virtually unbeatable at the back. Diallo and Danilo's defensive coverage allowed Mbappe the freedom he needed to tantalize the opposition at the other end of the field.

Diallo won nine duels, made four recoveries, won three tackles, made three clearances and intercepted the ball twice throughout the game. All in all, a concrete display of strength and character.

#4. Flop: Gauthier Gallon, Troyes

Achraf Hakimi scored his first goal for PSG/ Image: Bleacherreport

Gauthier Gallon conceded two goals against PSG of which one was clearly due to his positioning. The 28-year-old was caught napping away from the goal line and was brutally punished by the Parisians. Mbappe saw the opportunity and drew him further away from his goal before setting it up on a plate for Icardi to finish. As for Hakimi's goal, he was completely beaten by power on the strike.

Gallon endured a difficult night against Ligue 1 favorites PSG and was bailed out by his team-mates on various occasions. Had it not been for them, he would have conceded at least a couple more.

