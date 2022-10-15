Troyes vs Ajaccio Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2022

Troyes and Ajaccio will go head-to-head at the Stade de l'Aube in round 11 of Ligue 1 on Sunday (October 16).

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games against Olivier Pantaloni’s men and will look to continue that.

Troyes were condemned to a 3-2 away defeat to OGC Nice last weekend. They have now returned home, where they're on a three-game unbeaten run, claiming one win and two draws since a 3-0 loss against Toulouse in August.

With 11 points from ten games, Troyes are 12th in the standings, level on points with 11th-placed Nice.

Meanwhile, Ajaccio claimed a 2-1 victory over Olympique Marseille at the Stade Velodrome last time out. They have now won their last two away games after a 1-0 victory over Stade Brestois at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on September 18.

With seven points from ten games, Ajaccio are 18th in the standings, level on points with 19th-placed Nantes.

Troyes vs Ajaccio Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 22 meetings, Troyes hold a superior record in this fixture.

Ajaccio have picked up eight wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Troyes are on a three-game winning streak against the visitors, while they're unbeaten in their last five meetings since January 2017.

Ajaccio have won their last two away games, scoring three goals and conceding once since a 2-0 loss against Montpellier in August.

Troyes are winless in four of their last five games, with a 3-1 victory over Clermont Foot on September 18 being the only exception.

Troyes vs Ajaccio Prediction

Ajaccio have endured a slow start to the season and find themselves in the relegation places after ten games. However, given their recent away form, they should take the fight to Troyes and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Troyes 1-1 Ajaccio

Troyes vs Ajaccio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of their last eight meetings.)

