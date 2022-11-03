Troyes vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4, 2022

In the 14th gameweek of Ligue 1 this weekend, Troyes will entertain Auxerre at the Stade de l'Aube on Friday (November 4).

The hots are winless in their last five league games. Troyes are coming off a 4-3 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Despite Mama Balde's brace and Ante Palaversa's 88th-minute strike, Troyes fell short against the league leaders.

Auxerre, meanwhile, returned to winning ways, snapping their eight-game winless run to 1-0 win over fellow promoted team Ajaccio. Hamza Sakhi scored the only goal of the game, with both teams seeing a player sent off in the second half.

Troyes and Auxerre are separated by just one point in the standings.

Troyes vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 30 times across competitions, but this will be their first meeting in Ligue 1 since 2007.

They last met in Ligue 2 in the 2020-21 campaign, with both teams recording home wins. Troyes enjoy a 14-11 lead in wins, while five games have ended in draws.

Only last-placed Angers (31) have conceded more goals than Troyes (28) in Ligue 1 this season.

Only Montpellier, Ajaccio and Angers (9 apiece) have lost more games than the visitors (7) in Ligue 1 this season.

Troyes have scored at least twice in five of their last six league games, while Auxerre have conceded at least twice in their last four away games.

The last nine meetings between the two teams have produced conclusive results with three wins for Auxerre and six for Troyes.

Troyes are unbeaten in their last four home games against the visitors.

Troyes vs Auxerre Prediction

Troyes have a respectable goal tally this season, scoring 24 goals in 13 games, with nine of them coming at home. They scored three times against PSG in their previous outing and could score again.

Auxerre have just one win in their six away games this season, losing the remaining five, so they might struggle. They are winless in their last four trips to Troyes, who should win again.

Prediction: Troyes 2-1 Auxerre

Troyes vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Troyes

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Troyes to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Mama Balde to score any time - Yes

