Troyes vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Troyes take on Lyon at the Stade de I’Aube in a Ligue 1 showdown on Sunday.

Troyes have been struggling recently and sit in 16th place on the Ligue 1 table, while Lyon are currently in a disappointing 11th place.

So which one of these sides can find some form and pick up a win this weekend?

Troyes vs Lyon Head-to-Head

After seeing last weekend’s game against Montpellier chalked off due to the COVID-19 problems in their squad, this match will mark Troyes’ first of 2022.

They ended 2021 in pretty bad form, winning just one of their last eight matches – a 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Lorient. The victory was just Troyes’ fourth of the current campaign.

Scoring goals has been the biggest issue for Troyes, as they have only managed 18 thus far, the third-lowest total of any side in Ligue 1 right now.

Lyon, meanwhile, have suffered a disappointing start to their campaign and find themselves in 11th place, unfamiliar territory for a side used to flying high near the top of the table.

Peter Bosz’s side have won just one of their last seven matches, a 0-1 victory over Montpellier that came way back on November 28th.

Since then, they’ve lost to Reims and have drawn their last four matches, although their first league game of 2022 – a 1-1 draw with league leaders Paris St. Germain – should give them some hope.

Worryingly for Troyes, Lyon have won all six of their most recent meetings, scoring a total of 18 goals in the process.

Troyes form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Lyon form guide: D-D-D-D-D

ESTAC Troyes @estac_officiel

Après plus de 3 semaines sans compétition, l’ESTAC va retrouver la

#ESTACOL #TeamEstac J-2, et on a hâte !Après plus de 3 semaines sans compétition, l’ESTAC va retrouver la @Ligue1UberEats avec une grosse affiche contre l’OL au Stade de l’Aube ! J-2, et on a hâte !✌️😄Après plus de 3 semaines sans compétition, l’ESTAC va retrouver la @Ligue1UberEats avec une grosse affiche contre l’OL au Stade de l’Aube ! 🔥 #ESTACOL #TeamEstac 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/9zAuEYpell

Troyes vs Lyon Team News

Troyes

Troyes have just two players away at AFCON, and thankfully, their COVID-19 issues seem to have cleared up, giving them a near-full strength squad.

Injured: Romingue Kouame

Doubtful: Karim Azamoum

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mama Balde, Yoann Touzghar

Lyon

Lyon have three players away at AFCON, while three others look set to miss out, including key defender Jason Denayer.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Sinaly Diomande, Jason Denayer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Islam Slimani, Karl Toko Ekambi, Tino Kadewere

Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @OL_English 🎙 Damien Da Silva gives the pre-match press conference two days ahead of #ESTACOL : "I think we did some good things against Paris. There is also frustration in not having taken 3 points. It was a good point against a very good team. We can retain that defensive solidity." 🎙 Damien Da Silva gives the pre-match press conference two days ahead of #ESTACOL: "I think we did some good things against Paris. There is also frustration in not having taken 3 points. It was a good point against a very good team. We can retain that defensive solidity." https://t.co/hGBK9h4vN3

Troyes vs Lyon Predicted XI

Troyes predicted XI (3-4-3): Gauthier Gallon (GK), Adil Rami, Jimmy Giraudon, Yoann Salmier, Issa Kabore, Florian Tardieu, Xavier Chavalerin, Giulian Biancone, Tristan Dingome, Renaud Ripart, Levi Lumeka

Lyon predicted XI (3-4-3): Anthony Lopes (GK), Damien Da Silva, Jerome Boateng, Castello Lukeba, Malo Gusto, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Emerson Palmieri, Rayan Cherki, Moussa Dembele, Houssem Aouar

Troyes vs Lyon Prediction

Troyes may be in trouble here. While their players are now available after their COVID-19 outbreak, there’s no guarantee they will be in peak physical condition, and they’ve already been struggling for traction in the league anyway.

Lyon, meanwhile, are still one of Ligue 1’s more talented sides even if their recent form hasn’t shown it, so expect them to come out on top in this match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Troyes 0-2 Lyon

Edited by Manas Mitul