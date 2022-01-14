Troyes vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Troyes take on Lyon at the Stade de I’Aube in a Ligue 1 showdown on Sunday.
Troyes have been struggling recently and sit in 16th place on the Ligue 1 table, while Lyon are currently in a disappointing 11th place.
So which one of these sides can find some form and pick up a win this weekend?
Troyes vs Lyon Head-to-Head
After seeing last weekend’s game against Montpellier chalked off due to the COVID-19 problems in their squad, this match will mark Troyes’ first of 2022.
They ended 2021 in pretty bad form, winning just one of their last eight matches – a 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Lorient. The victory was just Troyes’ fourth of the current campaign.
Scoring goals has been the biggest issue for Troyes, as they have only managed 18 thus far, the third-lowest total of any side in Ligue 1 right now.
Lyon, meanwhile, have suffered a disappointing start to their campaign and find themselves in 11th place, unfamiliar territory for a side used to flying high near the top of the table.
Peter Bosz’s side have won just one of their last seven matches, a 0-1 victory over Montpellier that came way back on November 28th.
Since then, they’ve lost to Reims and have drawn their last four matches, although their first league game of 2022 – a 1-1 draw with league leaders Paris St. Germain – should give them some hope.
Worryingly for Troyes, Lyon have won all six of their most recent meetings, scoring a total of 18 goals in the process.
Troyes form guide: D-L-L-L-W
Lyon form guide: D-D-D-D-D
Troyes vs Lyon Team News
Troyes
Troyes have just two players away at AFCON, and thankfully, their COVID-19 issues seem to have cleared up, giving them a near-full strength squad.
Injured: Romingue Kouame
Doubtful: Karim Azamoum
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Mama Balde, Yoann Touzghar
Lyon
Lyon have three players away at AFCON, while three others look set to miss out, including key defender Jason Denayer.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Sinaly Diomande, Jason Denayer
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Islam Slimani, Karl Toko Ekambi, Tino Kadewere
Troyes vs Lyon Predicted XI
Troyes predicted XI (3-4-3): Gauthier Gallon (GK), Adil Rami, Jimmy Giraudon, Yoann Salmier, Issa Kabore, Florian Tardieu, Xavier Chavalerin, Giulian Biancone, Tristan Dingome, Renaud Ripart, Levi Lumeka
Lyon predicted XI (3-4-3): Anthony Lopes (GK), Damien Da Silva, Jerome Boateng, Castello Lukeba, Malo Gusto, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Emerson Palmieri, Rayan Cherki, Moussa Dembele, Houssem Aouar
Troyes vs Lyon Prediction
Troyes may be in trouble here. While their players are now available after their COVID-19 outbreak, there’s no guarantee they will be in peak physical condition, and they’ve already been struggling for traction in the league anyway.
Lyon, meanwhile, are still one of Ligue 1’s more talented sides even if their recent form hasn’t shown it, so expect them to come out on top in this match.
Prediction: Troyes 0-2 Lyon