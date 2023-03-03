Troyes vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2023

Troyes take on Monaco in a Ligue 1 game on Sunday at the Stade de I’Aube.

Troyes are currently mired in danger, as they sit in 19th place in the league table, just one off the bottom. They are, however, just three points from the safety of 15th, meaning that every point they can get is priceless right now.

Monaco, meanwhile, are flying high in third. Three points here would give them the opportunity of leapfrogging Marseille into second place. They have little to no chance of taking top spot from Paris St. Germain, but Champions League qualification is clearly the aim for Philippe Clement’s side.

Troyes vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Although Troyes picked up three points last time they faced off with Monaco, their overall record against their visitors this weekend is poor. Prior to that win in August, they’d lost their last five games against them.

Troyes’ form coming into this game has been atrocious. They have not won since January 11th, and are currently on a slide of five straight defeats.

Monaco, by contrast, were in good form prior to last weekend’s 0-3 loss to Nice. They’d won seven of their previous nine games, and hadn’t lost since November 13.

Monaco strikers Wissam Ben Yedder and Breel Embolo have scored 26 goals between them thus far this season, putting both amongst Ligue 1’s top ten scorers. Midfielder Aleksandr Golovin has also scored six, while registering six assists.

Troyes’ defense has worryingly gone to pieces in recent weeks. In their last seven games, they’ve conceded an alarming 20 goals.

Troyes vs Monaco Prediction

Although Monaco were beaten by Nice in a slight upset last weekend, they should be far more confident of getting a result here.

Troyes’ defense seems to have gotten worse and not better in recent weeks, and their confidence seems all but shot at this point. They are desperate for points, but this game is probably a step too far.

With the likes of Ben Yedder and Golovin in great form for Monaco, we expect goals - and an away win in this game.

Prediction: Troyes 0-3 Monaco

Troyes vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Monaco win.

Tip 2: Wissam Ben Yedder to score – Yes (Ben Yedder has scored ten goals in his last eleven games).

Tip 3: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals – Yes (Troyes have seen over 2.5 goals in their last six matches with Monaco).

