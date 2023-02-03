Troyes vs Olympique Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5, 2023

Troyes and Olympique Lyon will square off at the Stade de l'Aube in round 22 of Ligue 1 on Sunday (February 5).

Having lost their last ten meetings with the visitors, Troyes will head into the weekend desperate to stop the rot.

Troyes failed to arrest their slump, as they fell to a 4-1 defeat to Toulouse last Wednesday.

They have now failed to win five games across competitions, claiming one draw and losing four, including a 2-0 defeat against Lille in the Coupe de France on January 8.

With 19 points from 16 games, Troyes are 16th in the standings, one point above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Lyon were denied a third consecutive victory, as they were held to a goalless draw by Stade Brestois.

Before that, Laurent Blanc’s side beat Chambery Savoie Foot 3-0 in the Coupe de France on January 21 before seeing off Ajaccio 2-0 eight days later. With 29 points from 21 games, Lyon are tenth in the Ligue 1 points table, level on points with Stade Reims and Toulouse.

Troyes vs Olympique Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from their last 21 meetings, Lyon have been utterly dominant in the fixture.

Troyes have managed just two wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Lyon are on a blistering run of ten wins over Troyes since a 1-0 defeat in February 2007.

Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @OL_English Final



Despite a clear domination on the field , the match against Stade Brestois ends in a draw. 🤝



0-0 FinalDespite a clear domination on the field , the match against Stade Brestois ends in a draw. 🤝0-0 #OLSB29 🏁 Final 🔴🔵Despite a clear domination on the field , the match against Stade Brestois ends in a draw. 🤝0-0 #OLSB29 https://t.co/vI44du2Fos

Troyes are on a five-game winless run across competitions, losing four and claiming one draw since a 3-2 win over Strasbourg in their first outing of the year.

Lyon are unbeaten in their last three games, winning two, since a 2-1 loss to Strasbourg on January 14.

Troyes vs Olympique Lyon Prediction

While Troyes will look to find their feet, standing in their way are a Lyon side who have won the last ten meetings between the two teams. Given the gulf in quality between the two sides, the visitors should come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Troyes 0-2 Lyon

Troyes vs Olympique Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last ten clashes.)

