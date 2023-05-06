Troyes vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th May 2023

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Troyes lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG side in an important encounter at the Stade de l'Aube on Sunday.

Troyes vs PSG Preview

Troyes are currently in 18th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nice last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment but have not been at their best so far this season. The Parisian giants suffered a shock 3-1 defeat against Lorient in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Troyes vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an impressive recent record against Troyes and have won 17 out of the last 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Troyes' two victories.

Troyes are winless in their last 16 matches against PSG in Ligue 1 and have suffered defeat in 13 of these matches.

Troyes have conceded 51 goals against PSG in the Ligue 1 - more than they have conceded against any other opponent in the French top flight.

Troyes have picked up only 22 points after their 33 matches in Ligue 1 this season - the last 22 teams to have a similar record at this stage of the season finished at the bottom of the league table.

PSG have lost six matches in Ligue 1 so far this year - among top-half teams, only Rennes and Lorient have lost more league games during this period.

Troyes vs PSG Prediction

PSG are in a state of turmoil at the moment and will have to do without Lionel Messi's creativity this week. Kylian Mbappe has been his side's talisman this season and will need to be at his best in this fixture.

Troyes have struggled so far this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Troyes 1-2 PSG

Troyes vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes

