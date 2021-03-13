‘True champions never break!’ - Cristiano Ronaldo talks Juventus’ UCL elimination and future amidst Real Madrid rumours

Former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has finally responded to Juventus' UEFA Champions League elimination in a heartfelt social media post.

The Portuguese superstar suffered heartbreak in Europe's top-tier competition for the third year in a row with Juventus, falling to FC Porto in the round of 16 in a dramatic eight-goal tie. It was the second year in a row that his side have been knocked out at this stage, following Olympique Lyon's shock win last year.

Having failed to deliver the UEFA Champions League at the Allianz Stadium once again, there has been immense speculation regarding a potential return to his former club Real Madrid come summer. The move is also made possible by the fact that his Bianconeri contract will expire in 2022.

12 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score 20+ goals in each of the last 12 seasons in the top-5 European Leagues. Giant.#JuveSpezia pic.twitter.com/UN1LBAwBRc — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 2, 2021

However, Cristiano Ronaldo — who scored a staggering 92 goals in 121 games for the Italian champions — has posted a reassuring message for the Juventus faithful on social media. He expressed;

"More important than the number of falls you take in life, is how fast and how strong you get back on your feet... true champions never break! Our focus is already in Cagliari, in the Serie A struggle, in the Italian Cup final and in everything that we can still achieve this season."

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid great added,

"It’s true that the past belongs in museums (I should say!), but fortunately, football has memory... and so do I! History can’t be deleted, it’s written every single day with resilience, team spirit, persistence and lots of hard work. And those who don’t understand this, will never achieve glory and success."

Juventus currently find themselves third in Serie A with 52 points from their 25 games and trail leaders league leaders Inter by ten points.

Real Madrid boss coy on 'magnificent' Cristiano Ronaldo's return from Juventus

Zinedine Zidane refused to give much away when asked about the rumours suggesting Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid. The pair won a historic treble of UEFA Champions Leagues during their three seasons together in the Spanish capital and have a great amount of mutual respect for each other.

Zidane suggested that Real Madrid still retain great admiration for the Juventus forward but refused to give away much else about the 'magnificent' Cristiano Ronaldo. He expressed;

"You know what he [Cristiano Ronaldo] is, what he has done and how much love we have for him. He made history here, he's magnificent. Now, he is a Juve player and I cannot tell you anything about what they (media) are saying. He's a Juve player and I have to respect these things."

? - Real Madrid will be without Cristiano Ronaldo; who joined Juventus in the summer – the Portuguese forward was directly involved in exactly 50% of Real Madrid’s goals in the Champions League from 2009/10 to 2017/18 (105 goals, 27 assists). Expectation. pic.twitter.com/YQUgcgCvCk — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 19, 2018

Despite Juventus' relatively disappointing campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sublime form this year, scoring 27 and setting up a further four in 32 games so far.

