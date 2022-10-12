“Try to play football instead of talking about Arteta” - Antonio Cassano savages Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his comments on Arsenal manager 

Italy legend Antonio Cassano has slammed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a recently leaked footage where he heavily criticized Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang spent five years at the Emirates Stadium and was made captain by the Spanish manager, with the duo winning the 2020 FA Cup together.

However, the Gabonese striker had his contract terminated by the club in January after a major falling out with Arteta following several disciplinary breaches.

In footage that was leaked in early October, the 33-year-old can be heard slating his former boss. The striker said:

"But to manage big characters or big players, he (Arteta_ can’t deal with it. He needs some young players, they don’t say anything, they listen.’"

101 Great Goals @101greatgoals



On Arteta: "Big characters and big players...he can't deal with it. He needs some young players that don't say anything."



This is not a good look for Aubameyang as a professionalOn Arteta: "Big characters and big players...he can't deal with it. He needs some young players that don't say anything." This is not a good look for Aubameyang as a professional 😬💬 On Arteta: "Big characters and big players...he can't deal with it. He needs some young players that don't say anything." https://t.co/2xqg7rak1y

After the video was released, Aubameyang played down the significance of his words. However, Cassano has lept to Arteta's defense and slated the Chelsea striker, with the former Real Madrid striker telling Bobo TV (per Sport Witness):

“Now Aubameyang is speaking as well. He dares to say that Arteta doesn’t know how to handle champions. When Arteta took Arsenal, in a general disaster, there were many players among that, and he was there too."

He added:

“Does Aubameyang consider himself a champion? But he doesn’t know how to trap the ball. Now Aubameyang can speak as well, people wake up in the morning and start talking about football. Now football is good for everyone.

“Aubameyang, two dribbles with his left foot every now and then, fouls, every now and then he stops the ball well. Goals, goals, goals ok, try to play football instead of talking about Arteta, who is a manager and who has a young team, nothing special, and is first in the most important league in the world. For me it’s madness.”

LDN @LDNFootbalI Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored with 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 shot on target he has taken for Chelsea… 🤯 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored with 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 shot on target he has taken for Chelsea… 🤯 https://t.co/ThboTFZyRY

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang addresses video where he disrespects Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have enjoyed a stunning start to the season as they lie top of the Premier League table, with many believing they can mount a title challenge.

Aubameyang was full of support for his old side, but when addressing the leaked video, he refused to apoligise for his comments. The Chelsea striker tweeted:

"I’m aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barca. At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me. Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6 (when Chelsea host the Gunners)."

AUBA⚡️ @Auba Now full focus on tomorrow Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barca. At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me - Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6Now full focus on tomorrow Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barca. At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me - Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6 😜 Now full focus on tomorrow 🔵

Poll : 0 votes