TSC vs Jagiellonia Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2025

TSC will host Jagiellonia at Gradski Stadion on Thursday in the first leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa Conference League knockout phase playoffs clash. The hosts only narrowly escaped elimination in the last round and will hope to capitalize on the opportunity with a good first-leg performance.

TSC overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat Noah 4-3 in their final league phase match. The Serbian side lost three of their other five Conference League games against Gent, Legia Warsaw and Astana but were able to pick up a draw against St. Gallen and an important 4-1 win over Lugano.

The hosts finished in 24th place, tied on points and goal difference with 25th-placed Hearts of Midlothian but were able to go through as they had scored more goals.

Trending

Jagiellonia qualified for the knockout playoff rounds on more comfortable terms, only missing out on a top-eight spot due to goal difference. The visitors will be disappointed to miss out on automatic round-of-16 qualification, having opened their European campaign with three consecutive wins over Copenhagen, Petrocub and Molde. However, they only picked up two points in their remaining games against Celje, Olimpija and Mlada Boleslav.

TSC vs Jagiellonia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

TSC's only meeting with Polish opposition in Europe ended in a 3-0 loss to Legia Warsaw earlier this season.

Jagiellonia have never played against a Serbian team in their club history.

Both teams scored 10 goals across their six league phase matches in the Conference League.

The hosts have conceded more goals (13) in the Conference League this season than all but three teams.

Jaga have the joint-best defensive record in the competition with only five goals conceded in the league phase.

TSC vs Jagiellonia Prediction

TSC are slight underdogs going into this fixture and will hope to receive a boost from being in front of their home fans. The hosts will, however, need to improve on their recent form and their defensive showings in Europe to avoid defeat on Thursday.

Jagiellonia have also had their struggles in competitive action of late. They are, however, the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and should win this one.

Prediction: TSC 1-2 Jagiellonia

TSC vs Jagiellonia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Jagiellonia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of Jaga's last six away matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback