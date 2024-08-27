TSC vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2024 

TSC will host Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Gradski Stadion on Thursday in the second leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa League playoff round clash. The home side saw their weekend league clash against Red Star Belgrade postponed due to both teams' continental obligations and will now hope the extra time on the training grounds pays dividends on Thursday.

The Serbian outfit suffered a 3-0 defeat in their first-leg clash last week, with red cards to Mateja Dordevic and Mihajlo Banjac in the first half all but scuppering their hopes of a positive result on the road. They have a mountain to climb this week.

Maccabi Tel Aviv, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form and will be looking to build on that on the continental stage on Thursday.

Trending

They already have a foot in the group stages of the Europa League after a favorable outcome in their first-leg clash on home turf featuring goals from three different players including Elad Madmon, who came off the bench to open his account for the club.

TSC vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between TSC and Maccabi following their debut matchup last week.

The visitors have had three competitive meetings against Serbian opposition. They are undefeated in all three games, picking up two wins and a draw.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games and have managed just one in their last five.

Maccabi have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last 11 competitive games on the road.

TSC vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

TSC are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last five games across all competitions. They have, however, lost just once on home turf since March and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Maccabi are on a four-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They are undefeated in their last six competitive away outings and should come out on top here.

Prediction: TSC 0-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv

TSC vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Maccabi Tel Aviv to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of TSC's last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback