Hoffenheim thump Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich 4 - 1 to cause early upset

TSG Hoffenheim defeated Bayern Munich 4 - 1 in the Bundesliga, ending the German champions' 32-game unbeaten run.

After a week in which Bayern continued their imperious trophy-winning form, one could have been dismissive of their upcoming opponents Hoffenheim. Both teams were coming into this game ahead of goal-filled opening weekends. Where Hoffenheim edged a 5 goal thriller against Cologne, Bayern blasted a handful of goals past Schalke 04 in their respective opening games.

Bayern, fresh from their European Super Cup win against Seville, rested their bigger names like Lewandowski, Hernandez, and Goretzka.

In the end, this turned out to be one of the biggest upsets of this season. Here is a look at five talking points:-

#5. Sebastian Hoeneß prevails tactically against Hansi Flick

Hoffenheim coach Sebastian Hoeneß showed his tactical nous, and made the most of the inside knowledge that he possesses about the Bayern set-up. The 38-year-old led Bayern's second team to the 3 Liga title last season.

His team pressed and attacked in waves and ripped the Bayern defence to shreds. Hoffenheim could have scored half a dozen goals and no one would have batted an eyelid.

If this match is an indicator of things to come, Hoffenheim could improve on their 6th place finish last season.

Joshua Kimmich looks disappointed as his team concedes the second goal

#4. Joshua Kimmich falls short

If there was one player on the pitch who gave his all, then it was Mr. Bayern, Joshua Kimmich. The German midfielder tried to haul his side back into the game as he scored a wonderful goal towards the end of first half, when he curled in a shot from outside the box.

Unfortunately, the act of resuscitation was only restricted to him. The 25-year-old could do little to prevent the goals going in, and was on his backside for the third and fourth goal as his team crumbled around him.

In the build-up to the fourth goal, Kimmich tried to his best to upend Andrej Kramaric near his box, but failed as Kramaric got the better of him and Boateng to make the pass to Bebou. Thereafter, he could only watch as Bebou broke away from successive challenges to earn his team the penalty, which was the final nail in Bayern's coffin.