TSG Hoffenheim 4-1 FC Bayern Munich: Player ratings for the Bavarians as they succumb to shock defeat | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich dropped points for the first time in 23 games across all competitions as a rampant Hoffenheim side capitalised on the club's lethargic display at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena in their Bundesliga fixture tonight to inflict a 4-1 loss.

For Bayern, who were playing a game just a couple of days after their UEFA Super Cup triumph over Sevilla in a gruelling encounter, lack of fitness was the main issue as the players looked disoriented in the early stages of the game and did not display the kind of dominant play we got used to in their quadruple-winning run from the previous campaign.

Hoffenheim, on their part, did amazingly well to counter Hansi Flick's tactics and got in the driver's seat with their relentless aggression and high press. The hosts broke the deadlock in the 16th minute from the first corner of the game via defender Ermin Bičakčić.

Mu'nas Dabbur scored on his debut with a brilliant chip over Manuel Neuer in the 24th minute to double their lead. Just 12 minutes later Joshua Kimmich collected a pass from Thomas Mueller at the edge of the box and scored a beautiful curler to half the deficit.

Despite the addition of Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka in the second half, things only went downhill for the reigning champions. Bayern Munich were lucky to not have conceded at least a couple of more goals, as the hosts missed a lot of chances in the final third in either half.

It was a disappointing outcome for Bayern Munich in which the tight schedule played its part but the players also lacked the right kind of mentality heading into the game.

Let us now take a look at the player ratings for the Bayern Munich players.

Bayern Munich Player Rating

Manuel Neuer: 5.5/10

Manuel Neuer enjoyed a remarkable 2019-20 season and it was expected that he'll continue the form into the new season as well after keeping a clean sheet in Bayern's first Bundesliga fixture. Unfortunately, in just the second game of the league, he was forced to get the ball out from his own net four times.

He was left exposed by his defenders for all but one of the four goals and by the end of the game, he grew impatient and conceded a penalty after he brought down Ihlas Bebou in the box who had made it past all the defenders. Neuer, however, made three crucial saves during the game and helped his side avoid further embarrassment.

Benjamin Pavard: 5/10

The French right-back looked out of sorts for the first 45 minutes and was partially at fault for the two goals conceded in eight minutes in the first half. He conceded the corner which led to Hoffenheim's opener and later had the ball deflected straight to Dabbur, who did not waste the opportunity and scored with a cheeky dink over Neuer in a one-on-one situation. Was substituted off in the 57th minute for Goretzka.

Jerome Boateng: 5.5/10

The veteran defender was sloppy tonight and was caught off guard on multiple occasions, especially by Andrej Kramaric, who made some very intelligent runs throughout the game. His distribution for Bayern Munich was also very poor tonight, with only a couple of his long balls finding their intended targets. Nothing positive to take from his display tonight.

Alphonso Davies: 6/10

The 19-year-old left-back fared comparatively better than his fellow defenders for Bayern Munich as he provided a lot of width going forward and tried his best to link up with Gnabry or Sane on flanks.

He had the second-most touches for a Bayern player in the game and was good with the ball at his feet as he created two key passes and had a 93% pass completion rate.

Corentin Tolisso: 4.5/10

The French midfielder was completely anonymous for Bayern Munich in the midfield and seemed confused about his role on the pitch as he neither contributed in the attack nor the defence. Should've been taken off after the first half.

Joshua Kimmich: 7/10

Joshua Kimmich scored Bayern Munich's only goal in the game

Joshua Kimmich was probably the only player who played to his usual standards for Bayern Munich tonight. He was making a lot of runs from his deep-lying position near the box and linking up well with Muller, Sane and Gnabry. He attempted a few long balls into the box in the first half but the attackers failed to make anything out of them.

He brought Bayern Munich back into the game with a trademark long-range finish but that did not generate the momentum the team was hoping for. He continued to play well in the midfield but seemed to struggle when he was shifted to right-back in the last quarter of the game.

Serge Gnabry: 5/10

We have all grown used to watching Serge Gnabry's exploits as a winger for Bayern Munich over the last few months but though he displayed a few moments of flair and lightning-quick feet during the match, the end product was lacking. He struggled in one-on-one situations against the defenders and lost possession too easily.

Leroy Sane: 5.5/10

The former Manchester City star switched wings seamlessly with Gnabry and linked well with Davies, especially in the first half. But like Gnabry, despite all the tricks and pace, the end product was lacking. His quick feet led to Ermin Bičakčić twisting his ankle and that allowed him to set up Kimmich's goal for Bayern Munich and that was the only positive things from his display tonight.

Thomas Muller: 6.5/10

Thomas Muller was Bayern Munich's second-best player tonight behind Kimmich as he worked tirelessly to create chances for his teammates, especially Joshua Zirkzee in the box. He delivered a few very enticing crosses for Bayern Munich into the box in the first half but the chances were squandered by his attacking partners.

He did well to hold off a challenge from the Hoffenheim defender to cleverly set up Kimmich for Bayern Munich's consolation goal and deserved to have at least a couple of more assists to his name.

Joshua Zirkzee: 5/10

The young Bayern Munich striker missed a couple of clear cut chances in the first half and his positioning and timings on the runs exposed the weakness in his game. In the second half, Zirkee came close to getting on the scoresheet only for Oliver Baumann to divert that shot onto the crossbar. Was replaced in the 57th minute.

Substitutes

Robert Lewandowski: 5.5/10

Though Robert Lewandowski has scored five goals in nine minutes in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich before, tonight he failed to pose even the slightest bit of danger for Hoffenheim defenders as he could only register one shot one in his cameo appearance, that too was off the target. Like every other player who started for Bayern Munich against Sevilla, he was fatigued.

Leon Goretzka: 6/10

After coming on in the 56th minute for Bayern Munich, he assumed the role in the midfield and Kimmich dropped back at right-back. Had a fair display in the middle of the park as he tried to keep the ball in Hoffenheim's half but did not find any support from his teammates who were either too tired or overwhelmed in the current scenario.

Kingsley Coman: N/A

The winger only came out of quarantine the midnight before the game and was not prepared to play a competitive fixture. His presence was barely felt in the last quarters of the game as the hosts piled on the pressure and went on to score two goals before the final whistle.

Jamal Musiala: N/A

Came on in the 72nd minute for Bayern Munich and provided some spark in the final third. If he would've been brought in earlier, maybe he could've made a significant impact.