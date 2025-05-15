TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th May 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as TSG Hoffenheim lock horns with Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes so far this season and will want to win this game.
TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Preview
Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Bavarian giants eased past Borussia Monchengladbach by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
TSG Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against VfL Wolfsburg last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Bayern Munich have a good recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 23 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's five victories.
- Since the start of the 2016-17 season, TSG Hoffenheim have picked up 13 points from their six matches against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga - only Borussia Monchengladbach have been more successful against them during this period.
- TSG Hoffenheim have picked up only 32 points from their 33 matches in the Bundesliga so far - their worst such tally at this stage of the competition since the 2012-13 season.
- Bayern Munich have lost only two of their last 33 matches in the Bundesliga this season - their best such record in the competition since the 2016-17 season.
TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Prediction
Bayern Munich have been excellent on the domestic front this season and will look to stamp their authority on this fixture. Harry Kane and Michael Olise found the back of the net last week and will look to add to their goal tallies on Saturday.
TSG Hoffenheim can pack a punch on their day but have been a shadow of their former selves this season. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: TSG Hoffenheim 1-3 Bayern Munich
TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: TSG Hoffenheim to score first - Yes