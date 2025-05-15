TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th May 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as TSG Hoffenheim lock horns with Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes so far this season and will want to win this game.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Bavarian giants eased past Borussia Monchengladbach by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against VfL Wolfsburg last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 23 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's five victories.

Since the start of the 2016-17 season, TSG Hoffenheim have picked up 13 points from their six matches against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga - only Borussia Monchengladbach have been more successful against them during this period.

TSG Hoffenheim have picked up only 32 points from their 33 matches in the Bundesliga so far - their worst such tally at this stage of the competition since the 2012-13 season.

Bayern Munich have lost only two of their last 33 matches in the Bundesliga this season - their best such record in the competition since the 2016-17 season.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have been excellent on the domestic front this season and will look to stamp their authority on this fixture. Harry Kane and Michael Olise found the back of the net last week and will look to add to their goal tallies on Saturday.

TSG Hoffenheim can pack a punch on their day but have been a shadow of their former selves this season. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: TSG Hoffenheim 1-3 Bayern Munich

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: TSG Hoffenheim to score first - Yes

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More