TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as TSG Hoffenheim lock horns with Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the PreZero Arena on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Bavarian giants eased past Chelsea by a 3-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side eased past Union Berlin by a 4-2 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 24 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's five victories.

Bayern Munich won both their matches against TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga last season and managed to score nine goals in the process with two clean sheets - a better record than they had against any other team in the competition last season.

Bayern Munich have recorded three victories in their first three matches of the Bundesliga in their fourth league campaign in a row - the longest such streak by any team in the history of the competition.

TSG Hoffenheim have won two of their last three matches in the Bundesliga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 12 such games preceding this run.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have been in impressive form so far this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Harry Kane scored a brace against Chelsea this week and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally on Saturday.

TSG Hoffenheim can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: TSG Hoffenheim 1-3 Bayern Munich

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

