TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2022

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as TSG Hoffenheim lock horns with Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich side in an important clash at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Saturday.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and are yet to hit their stride on the domestic front. The Bavarian giants eased past FC Augsburg by a 5-2 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

TSG Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The home side thrashed Schalke 04 by a 5-1 margin this week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 20 out of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's four victories.

TSG Hoffenheim have remained unbeaten at home against Bayern Munich over the last two seasons and have picked up 10 points in their last six home games against the Bavarians.

This is the sixth time Bayern Munich are facing TSG Hoffenheim with both teams in the top four - Bayern Munich have won only one of these six matches.

TSG Hoffenheim have managed 17 points from their 10 games in the Bundesliga so far - their best return at this stage of the competition in three years.

Bayern Munich are winless in their last three Bundesliga matches away from home for the first time under Julian Nagelsmann.

Bayern Munich have a league-high 13 players score goals for them in the Bundesliga this season - a club record at this stage of the competition.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have shown flashes of their inimitable potential this season but are yet to find a consistent run of form in the Bundesliga. The Bavarians have faced a few challenges this season and will need to overcome a few hurdles in the coming weeks.

FC Bayern Munich @FCBayernEN ⚙️



We have scored an average of 3.4 goals per game across our 17 matches so far this season - the best rate of any side in Europe's Top 5 leagues



#MiaSanMia The #FCBayern goal machine⚙️We have scored an average of 3.4 goals per game across our 17 matches so far this season - the best rate of any side in Europe's Top 5 leagues The #FCBayern goal machine 🔥⚙️We have scored an average of 3.4 goals per game across our 17 matches so far this season - the best rate of any side in Europe's Top 5 leagues 💪#MiaSanMia https://t.co/FU22RiIb0l

TSG Hoffenheim are perfectly capable of punching above their weight and are in excellent form at the moment. The hosts have troubled Bayern Munich in the past and could take something away from this fixture.

Prediction: TSG Hoffenheim 2-2 Bayern Munich

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leroy Sane to score - Yes

