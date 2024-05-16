TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Bundesliga 2023-24

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as TSG Hoffenheim take on Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Saturday. Bayern Munich have not been at their best this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

TSG Hoffenheim are in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent this season. The home side thrashed SV Darmstadt by a comprehensive 6-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table and have been surprisingly ineffective this season. The Bavarian giants eased past VfL Wolfsburg by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich have an excellent recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 22 out of the last 33 matches played between the two teams. TSG Hoffenheim have managed four victories against the Bavarians and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

TSG Hoffenheim form guide: W-D-L-W-L

Bayern Munich form guide: W-L-L-D-W

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Team News

TSG Hoffenheim

Marco John and Mergim Berisha are currently injured and will not feature in this game. Stanley Nsoki and Dennis Geiger are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Marco John, Mergim Berisha

Doubtful: Stanley Nsoki, Dennis Geiger

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, and Jamal Musiala are carrying niggles and are unlikely to be risked in this clash. Bouna Sarr, Raphael Guerreiro, and Serge Gnabry are injured and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Bouna Sarr, Raphael Guerreiro, Serge Gnabry, Tarek Buchmann, Sacha Boey

Doubtful: Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala

Suspended: None

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

TSG Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-4-3): Baumann; Grillitsch, Akpoguma, Kabak; Stach, Promel, Kaderabek, Bulter; Kramaric, Bebou, Beier

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Davies, de Ligt, Dier, Kimmich; Pavlovic, Laimer; Muller, Tel, Zaragoza; Kane

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to hit their peak this season. The Bavarians could make changes ahead of this clash and will be intent on concluding their campaign on a positive note.

TSG Hoffenheim can pack a punch on their day and were sensational against SV Darmstadt. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: TSG Hoffenheim 1-4 Bayern Munich