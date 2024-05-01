TSG Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd May 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this week as TSG Hoffenheim lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in an important encounter at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Friday.

TSG Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Preview

RB Leipzig are in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The away side stunned Borussia Dortmund with a comfortable 4-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

TSG Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency throughout their campaign. The hosts suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against VfL Bochum in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 11 out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's three victories.

RB Leipzig have won each of their last five matches against TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and have lost only one of their last 13 such games, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 scoreline in November 2021.

RB Leipzig are on a winning run of four matches in all competitions for the first time in 2024 and are now unbeaten in their last nine games.

TSG Hoffenheim have lost five of their last seven matches in the Bundesliga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 14 league games preceding this run.

TSG Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig are in the midst of a purple patch and will need to make the most of their excellent form. With a place in the Champions League at stake, the likes of Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko will need to bring their talents to the fore on Friday.

TSG Hoffenheim have been in poor form over the past month and will be up against a strong opponent this week. RB Leipzig are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: TSG Hoffenheim 1-3 RB Leipzig

TSG Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lois Openda to score - Yes