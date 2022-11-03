TSG Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th November 2022

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as TSG Hoffenheim lock horns with RB Leipzig in an important clash at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Saturday.

TSG Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Preview

TSG Hoffenheim are currently in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Koln in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The away side thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk by a 4-0 margin in the UEFA Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

TSG Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won eight of the last 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's three victories.

TSG Hoffenheim have won only one of their last games against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and have failed to score in four of their last five such matches.

TSG Hoffenheim have won only one of their last six Bundesliga matches and have picked up only six points in this run - only Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke 04 have worse records during this period.

RB Leipzig are unbeaten in their last five matches in the Bundesliga - the longest active streak in the competition at the moment.

TSG Hoffenheim managed to win their first three home games in the Bundesliga this season but are winless in their last three games at the Rhein-Neckar Arena.

RB Leipzig are winless in their last eight games away from home in the Bundesliga, with their previous such victory coming against Bayer Leverkusen in April this year.

TSG Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig have shown steady improvement since the start of the season and are well-placed to finish in the top four. Christopher Nkunku has come into his own at the club and will want to add to his goal tally this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim can pack a punch on their day but are in poor form at the moment. RB Leipzig are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: TSG Hoffenheim 0-2 RB Leipzig

TSG Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Christopher Nkunku to score - Yes

