TSG Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd January 2025

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another round of matches this week as TSG Hoffenheim lock horns with Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important clash at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Thursday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in ninth place in the UEFA Europa League standings and have flattered to deceive so far this season. The North London outfit slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of Everton over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

TSG Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are in 26th place in the Europa League table at the moment and have struggled in the competition this season. The German hosts eased past Holstein Kiel by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have never played an official match against TSG Hoffenheim in a major European competition and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

TSG Hoffenheim have lost all four of their matches against teams from England in all competitions, suffering two defeats apiece against Liverpool and Manchester City in consecutive seasons of the UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur have won only one of their last six matches against teams from Germany in all competitions but did manage to win their previous such game against Eintracht Frankfurt in October 2022.

After finding the back of the net in each of their first 18 matches in the UEFA Europa League, TSG Hoffenheim have failed to score a goal in five of their last 10 such games.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have been faltering at an alarming frequency this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The North Londoners were defensively poor against Everton and will need to present a robust front on Thursday.

TSG Hoffenheim can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency over the past year. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: TSG Hoffenheim 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

