PSG news: Thomas Tuchel reportedly bans Adrien Rabiot from entering locker room

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
283   //    29 Dec 2018, 18:15 IST

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has reportedly banned midfielder Adrien Rabiot from accessing the club's locker room on match days.

In case you didn't know...

Rabiot's standoff with his boss has intensified at the Parc des Princes after the midfielder refused to sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 giants.

The 23-year-old's future has been up in the air for a while with clubs like Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea showing an interest in signing him.

The PSG star's refusal to sign a new deal has frustrated his manager as well as sporting director Antero Henrique who confirmed that the midfielder has no long-term future in Paris. He said (via ESPN), "At this point, no. It was a decision made by the club following a meeting I had with the player."

"The player informed me that he would not sign a contract and that he wanted to leave the club by being free at the end of the season.

"For the player, this will have a very clear consequence: he will remain on the bench for an indefinite period."

The heart of the matter

According to Mundo Deportivo, Rabiot appears to be playing out his final days with the French giants as Tuchel has reportedly prohibited the midfielder from entering the club's locker room during match days.

The Frenchman's contract with the Ligue 1 outfit ends on June 30 next year and as efforts to re-negotiate a new deal are out of the window, it appears likely that he will be on his way out soon.

Rabiot is a product of the PSG academy and broke into the senior team in 2012, making 148 appearances for the club since. 

What's next?

Barcelona have not yet ruled out the possibility of signing the PSG star in January although the initial plan was to bring him in this summer.

PSG's next fixture will see them locking horns with Stade Pontivy in the French Cup on January 7.

