"Tuchel's biggest challenge right now is Lukaku" - Jamie Redknapp and Hasselbaink critical of Chelsea star's performance against Tottenham

Former footballers Jamie Redknapp and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink have criticized Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku put in another lackluster performance during the Blues' 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last night (23 January) in the Premier League.

The Belgian managed just one shot on target all night and struggled to link up with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech. His record in the ongoing season reads a concerning eight goals from 24 appearances across all competitions.

Speaking after the game, Redknapp told Sky Sports (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"His (Tuchel's) biggest challenge right now is probably Lukaku. I think he's got to get that right because I watched him today and again there was some moments where he didn't have that confidence, that belief."

The former Liverpool midfielder went on to add:

"But he's certainly a player that's looking for a goal, confidence, it's not quite happening for him. These two chances come on his wrong foot but he should still do better. When you're a £90m player you've got to finish them."

Hasselbaink, who was also on the Sky Sports panel, was a little more critical of Lukaku, stating:

"He makes one movement and that's it. He doesn't make two movements consecutively and that's what you need to do to get free. Especially playing against PL defenders. The really good strikers make three movements to get that yard free. He doesn't do that enough."

The former Chelsea forward believes the Belgian has only himself to blame for his current situation, adding:

"Maybe he's not 100% fit yet and he doesn't look a 100% fit yet and it might also be he needs a goal to lift him up and do all those things. It is his fault, it's not Tuchel's fault, we are analysing him and that's what I'm feeling from him."

Hasselbaink concluded by saying he would still play Lukaku if he were in Thomas Tuchel's position but urged the 28-year-old to work on his fitness.

"He needs to work on more fitness, more runs and to do more off the ball. I would play him every match he needs goals to feel better."

Chelsea need Romelu Lukaku to start firing amid packed fixture schedule

Chelsea desperately need their record signing to start making the difference going forward. The Blues also have a few favorable fixtures coming up, which could be ideal for Lukaku to find the form he was brought in for.

Tuchel's side take on Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup next, before flying to the United Arab Emirates for the FIFA Club World Cup. They will then travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The Blues will hope this run of fixtures will help the Belgian string together some good performances before two crunch encounters.

Chelsea will take on LOSC Lille in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 clash on 22 February. This will be followed by the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on 27 February.

