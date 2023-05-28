Tunisia U20 vs Uruguay U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28, 2023 

Tunisia U20 and Uruguay U20 battle for three points in a 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group E fixture on Sunday (May 28).

Tunisia are coming off a comfortable 3-0 win over Iraq on Thursday. The three goals were scored in the second half, with Youssef Snana, Chaim El Djebali and Mahmoud Ghorbel finding the back of the net.

Uruguay, meanwhile, suffered defeat against England in a five-goal thriller. The Young Lions took a two-goal lead at the break through Bashir Humphreys and Alfie Devine.

Franco Gonzalez halved the deficit four minutes into the second half before Darko Gyabi restored England's two-goal lead. Matias Abaldo scored a late consolation strike in the ninth minute of injury time.

The defeat left La Celeste Olímpica in second spot in the group with three points from two games. Tunisia, meanwhile, sit in third spot, level on points.

Tunisia U20 vs Uruguay U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Tunisia's victory over Iraq snapped a run of three defeats.

Uruguay have failed to progress from the group stage in just two of their previous 15 appearances.

Tunisia are aiming to progress to the knockouts for the first time.

Tunisia's last four games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Uruguay's defeat to England snapped a run of five games where at least one team failed to score.

Five of Tunisia's last six games have produced at least three goals

Tunisia U20 vs Uruguay U20 Prediction

Tunisia and Uruuay are locked on three points apiece, making this clash a direct battle for automatic qualification from the group. Uruguay are the more established side, while Tunisia failed to make it out of the group stage in their last two appearances at the U-20 World Cup.

Both sides will go all out for the win, but a draw will be enough to guarantee second spot for Uruguay. One point will also see Tunisia quaify as one of the best third-placed teams.

Considering the same, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Tunisia 1-1 Uruguay

Tunisia U20 vs Uruguay U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

