TUR vs. WAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 16th, 2021

In an exciting UEFA Euro 2020 Group A match, Turkey takes on Wales at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan. Turkey was played out of the park by a dominant Italy in their first match, while Wales fought back impressively to secure a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Although Turkey was completely dominated by Italy, they have a strong squad and will be desperate for a positive result. Wales, on the other hand, will be hoping that star players like Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey have more of an impact in the match against Turkey.

Both teams will need to go all out for the win, and this could provide some entertaining attacking football tonight.

Squads to choose from

Turkey (TUR)

U Cakir, M Gunok, A Bayindir, K Ayhan, M Zeki Celik, C Umut Meras, O Kabak, C Soyuncu, M Muldur, M Demiral, R Yilmaz, H Calhonoglu, O Tugan, Y Yazici, A Omur, I Can Kahveci, O Yokuslu, T Antalyali, K Akturkoglu, D Tokoz, O Kocku, G Bale, B Yilmaz, T Roberts, E Unal, C Under, K Karaman, H Dervisoglu

Wales (WAL)

W Hennessey, D Ward-II, A Davies, Ben Davies, C Gunter, E Ampadu, R Norrington--Davies, C Mempham, J Rodon, N Williams, T Lockyer, C Roberts, B Cabango, A Ramsey, J Allen, J Williams, H Wilson, D Brooks, J Morrell, D Levitt, M Smith, R Colwill, G Bale, T Roberts, D James, K Moore

Predicted Playing XIs

Turkey (TUR)

Ugurcan Cakir; Umut Meras, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Okay Yokuslu, Kaan Ayhan; Irfan Can Kahveci, Hakan Calhanolglu, Cengiz Under; Burak Yilmaz

Wales (WAL)

Danny Ward; Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts; Joe Morrell, Joe Allen; Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Daniel James; Kieffer Moore

Match Details

Match: Turkey (TUR) vs. Wales (WAL), UEFA Euro 2020 Group A match

Date: June 16, 2021 at 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku

Turkey (TUR) vs. Wales (WAL) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Turkey (TUR) vs. Wales (WAL) Dream11 Suggestions

This will be a closely fought match, and although Turkey was swept away by Italy, they will have much more of the ball tonight and could cause the Wales backline a lot of problems.

Hakan Calhanoglu can be a good option for captaincy. The AC Milan star is extremely comfortable on the ball, and much of the attacking play for Turkey flows through him.

Gareth Bale could be given the vice-captaincy option. The Wales captain is a true leader in the side, and he could get some good returns for Dream11 players.

Although many Dream11 players will most likely overlook the defensive duo of Soyuncu and Demiral, they are experienced players and could get many points in this match against Wales.

Ben Davies and Aaron Ramsey are also good candidates for captaincy and vice-captaincy options. Fantasy suggestion #2 should be taken up by players who are backing Wales to get a win against Turkey.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Ward; Davies, Soyuncu, Demiral, Mempham; Ramsey, Calhanoglu (C), Yokuslu, Morrell; Bale (VC), Yilmaz

Captain: Hakan Calhanoglu (TUR) Vice-captain: Gareth Bale (WAL)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Cakir; Davies (VC), Rodon, Demiral, Mempham; Ramsey, Calhanoglu (C), Yokuslu, Morrell; Bale (C), James

Captain: Gareth Bale (WAL) Vice-captain: Ben Davies (WAL)

