Turkey vs Montenegro prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Turkey welcome Montenegro to Vodafone Park for a matchday four fixture in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday.

The hosts currently top Group G with seven points from three matches so far, while Montenegro are one point and two places below them.

Turkey have not been in action since their catastrophic outing at Euro 2020 that saw them lose all three games in their group stage elimination.

Montenegro suffered a 3-1 defeat to Israel in an international friendly in June. Erin Zahavi, Manor Solomon and Gadi Kinda all got on the scoresheet for the Blue and Whites.

Both sides will be looking to pick up maximum points to boost their chances of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year.

Turkey vs Montenegro Head-to-Head

This will be only the third meeting between the two sides and Turkey are yet to lose a game against Montenegro.

The Crescent Stars have one win and one draw in their previous games against the Brave Falcons.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly in March 2018 when Montenegro came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw on home turf.

Turkey form guide: L-L-L-W-D

Montenegro form guide: L-D-L-W-W

Turkey vs Montenegro Team News

Turkey

Coach Senol Gunes called up 26 players for the qualifiers against Montenegro, Gibraltar and the Netherlands. The list is headlined by captain Burak Yilmaz, as well as seasoned international campaigners like Caglar Soyuncu, Hakan Calhanoglu and Cengiz Under.

The Leicester City defender will, however, be unable to make the trip due to Turkey being on the United Kingdom's 'red list' for COVID-19 protocols.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Montenegro

Coach Miodrag Radulovic called up 29 players for Montenegro's upcoming qualifiers. Key players like Stefan Savic, Adam Marusic and Nikola Vukcevic were all included.

Talisman and captain Stefan Jovetic was also called up but pulled out due to an injury. Esteban Saveljic was included but ignored his call-up after five years away from the national team.

Injury: Stefan Jovetic

Suspension: None

Turkey vs Montenegro Predicted XI

Turkey Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mert Gunok (GK); Umut Meras, Ozan Kabak, Merih Demiral, Zeki Celik; Hakan Çalhanoglu, Yusuf Yazici, Orkun Kokcu; Cengiz Under, Burak Yilmaz, Enes Unal

Montenegro Predicted XI (4-3-3): Milan Mijatovic (GK); Risto Radunovic, Stefan Savic, Marko Simic, Adam Marusic; Nikola Vukcevic, Marko Jankovic, Aleksandar Šcekic; Stefan Mugosa, Fatos Beciraj, Uros Durdevic

Turkey vs Montenegro Prediction

The two sides love to play on the front foot and this suggests that goals could be scored at both ends.

Turkey are slight favorites and will be keen on banishing the Demons from Euro 2020 on home turf. We are predicting a narrow victory for the hosts with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Turkey 2-1 Montenegro

Edited by Peter P