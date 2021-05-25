Turkey vs Azerbaijan prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Turkey are set to play host to Azerbaijan on Thursday at the Bahçeşehir Okulları Stadium for an international friendly fixture.

Turkey come into this game on the back of a 3-3 draw against Dainis Kazakevics' Latvia in March in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Goals from Fortuna Dusseldorf striker Kenan Karaman, AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and Lille striker Burak Yilmaz for Turkey was cancelled out by goals from midfielder Roberts Savalnieks, attacker Roberts Uldrikis and forward Davis Ikaunieks for Latvia.

Azerbaijan, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Dragan Stojkovic's Serbia in March in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. A brace from Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic secured the win for Serbia. Neftchi Baku midfielder Ermin Mahmudov scored the consolation goal for Azerbaijan.

Turkey vs Azerbaijan Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Turkey hold the clear advantage. They have won six games, lost one and drawn two.

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2011, with Turkey beating Azerbaijan 1-0. A second-half goal from striker Burak Yilmaz was enough to ensure victory for Turkey.

Turkey form guide: D-W-W-L-W

Azerbaijan form guide: L-L-L-D-D

Turkey vs Azerbaijan Team News

Turkey

Turkey have named a preliminary 30-man squad for the Euros. A strong squad has been named, including Leicester City centre-back Caglar Soyuncu, Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral and the Lille trio of Zeki Celik, Burak Yilmaz and Yusuf Yazici. There could be potential debuts for Brentford forward Halil Dervisoglu, Besiktas left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, Galatasaray winger Kerem Akturkoglu and Rizespor goalkeeper Gokhan Akkan.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Azerbaijan

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan have named an experienced squad. Qarabag right-back Maksim Medvedev and Qarabag centre-back Badavi Huseynov have been included, and so has been Sabah striker Ramil Sheydayev. There are doubts over the availability of Mynai forward Anatoliy Nuriyev.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Anatoliy Nuriyev

Suspended: None

Turkey vs Azerbaijan Predicted XI

Turkey Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mert Gunok, Mert Muldur, Ozan Kabak, Kaan Ayhan, Umut Meras, Cengiz Under, Okay Yokuslu, Abdulkadir Omur, Hakan Calhanoglu, Enes Unal, Kenan Karaman

Hakan Çalhanoglu has received a contract proposal from Al Duhail (Qatar) until June 2024 offering €32m net in three years as salary... but he wants to stay in Europe 🇶🇦 @SkySport



Çalhanoglu has received many approaches - still in talks with AC Milan to extend his contract. 🇹🇷 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 19, 2021

Azerbaijan Predicted XI (5-3-2): Emil Balayev, Abbas Huseynov, Badavi Huseynov, Maksim Medvedev, Elvin Badalov, Anton Krivotsyuk, Ermin Mahmudov, Ismayil Ibrahimli, Azer Salahli, Ramil Sheydayev, Ali Ghorbani

Turkey vs Azerbaijan Prediction

Turkey have named the likes of AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu and Lille's Burak Yilmaz, players who have enjoyed good seasons with their respective clubs. It remains to seen which four players are removed from the 30-man squad for the Euros by manager Senol Gunes.

Incredible work by Lille board to win the Ligue1 title against PSG 🔴🏆



Congrats to Christophe Galtier - he’s set to join OCG Nice now.



Top signings like Burak Yilmaz for free.



Former Lille director Luis Campos - the man who discovered Mbappé - is big part of this masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/9jv8V4frR2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2021

Azerbaijan, on the other hand, will be the underdogs coming into this game. Maksim Medvedev and Badavi Huseynov provide experience, while Ermin Mahmudov could prove to be crucial.

Turkey should be able to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Turkey 2-0 Azerbaijan

Also Read: Premier League Team of the Season (2020-21)