Turkey vs the Faroe Islands prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Turkey are set to play the Faroe Islands at the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Saturday in the UEFA Nations League.

Turkey come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Roberto Mancini's Italy in their most recent fixture. A goal from Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante and a brace from Sassuolo attacker Giacomo Raspadori secured the win for Italy. Marseille winger Cengiz Under and Fenerbahce striker Serdar Dursun scored the goals for Turkey.

The Faroe Islands, on the other hand, beat Martin Stocklasa's Liechtenstein 1-0 in their most recent game. A first-half goal from Keflavik striker Patrik Johannesen sealed the deal for Hakan Ericson's Faroe Islands.

Turkey vs the Faroe Islands Head-to-Head

Turkey have faced the Faroe Islands once before, with the game ending in a draw.

Turkey form guide: L-L-W-W-W

The Faroe Islands form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Turkey vs the Faroe Islands Team News

Turkey

Turkey do not lack talent. Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, Atalanta centre-back Merih Demiral, Leicester City centre-back Caglar Soyuncu, Lille right-back Zeki Celik, Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, new Borussia Dortmund signing Salih Ozcan and Getafe striker Enes Unal have all been named.

There could be potential debuts for Kasimpasa left-back Eren Elmali, Fenerbahce attacker Ferdi Kadioglu, Adana Demirspor winger Yunus Akgun, Kasimpasa striker Umut Bozok and Watford striker Tiago Cukur.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Faroe Islands

Meanwhile, the Faroe Islands have included Helsingborgs left-back Viljormur Davidsen, B36 centre-back Sonni Nattestad, KI centre-back Odmar Faero, KR Reykjavik midfielder Hallur Hansson and Odd midfielder Gilli Rolantsson Sorensen in the squad.

There could be a potential debut for KI winger Mads Boe Mikkelsen.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Turkey vs the Faroe Islands Predicted XI

Turkey Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ugurcan Cakir, Ozan Kabak, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Zeki Celik, Dorukhan Tokoz, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ridvan Yilmaz, Cengiz Under, Orkun Kokcu, Serdar Dursun

The Faroe Islands Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gunnar Nielsen, Gilli Rolantsson Sorensen, Rogvi Baldvinsson, Sonni Nattestad, Viljormur Davidsen, Hallur Hansson, Rene Shaki Joensen, Joannes Bjartalid, Solvi Vatnhamar, Patrik Johannesen, Hannes Agnarsson

Turkey vs the Faroe Islands Prediction

Turkey, it can be argued, have been a disappointing proposition in recent years given the quality of the squad. The likes of Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral and Cengiz Under are clearly talented individuals who have shown glimpses of their capability at club level, but Turkey have not enjoyed their true potential so far.

The Faroe Islands, on the other hand, are slowly establishing themselves in football. There remains work to be done, and they will be the underdogs against Turkey.

Turkey to win.

Prediction: Turkey 2-0 The Faroe Islands

