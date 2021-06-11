Turkey vs Italy Betting Tips, Latest odds & picks - 11th Jun, 2021 | UEFA Euro 2020

UEFA Euro 2020 finally kicks off with Italy taking on Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in a Group A match. Italy are among the favorites heading into the tournament and have had some excellent results under manager Roberto Mancini.

Turkey, meanwhile, have a strong squad of their own and can definitely ruffle some feathers. Players like Caglar Soyuncu, Hakan Calhanoglu and Burak Yilmaz are more than capable of causing Italy some problems in the Euro 2020 opener.

Italy, though, have immense squad depth and they will be backing themselves to start the tournament off with a win.

Recent news and performances

Turkey Training Session and Press Conference - UEFA Euro 2020: Group A

Turkey

Turkey have no major injury concerns and could spring a surprise or two at Euro 2020. Manager Senol Gunes will be counting on players like Hakan Calhanoglu and Burak Yilmaz to continue their good club form for their country.

Turkey are unbeaten in their last 5 games and head into this game with 3 wins and 2 draws which includes an impressive 4-2 win over The Netherlands in the World Cup qualifier match played in March.

In their last warm-up match before Euro 2020, Turkey secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Moldova with Burak Yilmaz and Cengiz Under getting on the scoresheet.

Italy Training Session and Press Conference - UEFA Euro 2020: Group A

Italy

Italy have great squad depth heading into Euro 2020 and manager Roberto Mancini has a wealth of options to choose from. The Azurri have won all their last 5 games.

In their most recent warmup match against the Czech Republic, Italy put up a dominant performance, winning 4-0 thanks to goals from Ciro Immobile, Nico Barella, Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Berardi.

Lorenzo Pellegrini pulled up with a muscle problem and will miss this match while Marco Verratti and Stefano Sensi are still recovering and could only be available for Italy's second group stage match against Switzerland.

Also read: Jim Beglin's Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Turkey vs Italy Odds, Betting Tips and Picks | UEFA Euro 2020

Italy are favorites heading into the game, but they could get a stern examination from this strong Turkey side. Burak Yilmaz has been among the goals lately for Turkey while the defense is in safe hands with Soyuncu and Demiral expected to play starring roles.

However, Italy might just have too much quality and could win this one narrowly. Lorenzo Insigne has been in fine form and the front 3 of Insigne, Immobile and Chiesa will be confident of causing Turkey's backline problems.

Tip 1 - Result: Italy

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Italy have kept a clean sheet in their last 5 games)

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Under

Tip 4 - Ciro Immobile to score anytime: Yes

Odds: Turkey 7.50, Draw 3.90, Italy 1.50

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

Edited by ashwin