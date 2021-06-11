Turkey vs Italy Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 1 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is finally here with an exciting round of group stage matches as Italy lock horns with Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday. The two European teams will also have to contend with Switzerland and Wales in Group A this year and will be intent on getting their Euro campaign off to a winning start.

Turkey have impressive players in their ranks and have assembled a well-rounded squad for Euro 2020. The likes of Hakan Calhanoglu, Burak Yilmaz, and Caglar Soyuncu are seasoned campaigners and have a point to prove against Italy this weekend.

Italy have historically been one of the biggest teams in Europe and will want to win their first major trophy in 15 years this summer. The Azzurri's best players are in ominous form at the moment and will want to propel Roberto Mancini's side to the top of Group A in the coming weeks.

Do NOT sleep on Italy at Euro 2020 😲 pic.twitter.com/3wEoS03RbY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 5, 2021

Turkey vs Italy Head-to-Head stats

Italy have an exceptional record against Turkey and have won eight out of 11 games played between the two sides. Turkey have never defeated Italy in an official European fixture and will need to be at their best in this game.

The previous game between the two teams took place in 2006 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Italy have won all three matches that they have played against Turkey in the Euros, scoring an impressive nine goals in the process.

Turkey form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Italy form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

Turkey vs Italy: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Italy are in the form of their lives at the moment and have won seven consecutive matches leading up to UEFA Euro 2020. The Azzurri have scored 21 goals in their last seven games and have kept clean sheets in all these matches under Roberto Mancini.

Lorenzo Insigne has been Italy's main man over the past year and has registered 20 goals and 15 assists in all competitions. Napoli's 'Il Magnifico' is Italy's creator-in-chief at the moment and will play a crucial role in the Azzurri's success at Euro 2020.

Turkey, on the other hand, will rely heavily on Burak Yilmaz to shoulder their goalscoring burden in the tournament. Yilmaz scored 16 goals in Lille's successful Ligue 1 campaign and could give Italy's defenders a run for their money this weekend.

Yilmaz is Turkey's star striker

Italy do not have a particularly flattering record in their opening Euro matches and have scored only eight goals across nine editions of the competition with only three victories.

While Turkey do have Merih Demiral and Caglar Soyuncu in defence, a total of six goals have been conceded in their last six games. Turkey have managed to keep clean sheets in their last two fixtures, however, and will have to be at their best to stand a chance against Italy's star-studded forward line.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi