Turkey vs Italy prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

Turkey are set to play Italy at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2020.

Turkey come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Roberto Bordin's Moldova last Thursday in an international friendly game. Second-half goals from veteran Lille striker Burak Yilmaz and Leicester City winger Cengiz Under ensured victory for Senol Gunes' Turkey.

Italy, on the other hand, beat Jaroslav Silhavy's Czech Republic 4-0 on Saturday in an international friendly fixture. Goals from Lazio striker Ciro Immobile, Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne and Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi sealed the deal for Roberto Mancini's Italy.

Turkey vs Italy Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Italy hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games and drawn three.

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2006, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from striker Antonio Di Natale for Italy was cancelled out by an own goal from centre-back Marco Materazzi for Turkey.

Turkey form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Italy form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Turkey vs Italy Team News

Turkey

Turkey could very well be the darkhorses of Euro 2020. They have an experienced striker in the form of Lille's Burak Yilmaz, while talented centre-backs like Juventus' Merih Demiral and Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu have enjoyed good seasons as well. AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu will be a key force in attack with his creativity and set-piece delivery.

Senol Gunes has also named some young talents in the squad, including Trabzonspor midfielder Abdulkadir Omur, Sassuolo right-back Mert Muldur and Feyenoord attacking midfielder Orkun Kokcu.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Italy

Italy, on the other hand, have looked transformed under the management of Roberto Mancini, and have produced some good performances recently. Chelsea's Jorginho, Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti and Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini are among Italy's midfield options.

Up front, much will rely on the form of Lazio's Ciro Immobile, with Torino's Andrea Belotti in the squad as well. Juventus' veteran centre-backs Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci have been included as well, and the duo will most likely start if fully fit. There are doubts over the availability of Verratti for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Marco Verratti

Suspended: None

Turkey vs Italy Predicted XI

Turkey Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Ugurcan Cakir, Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Umut Meras, Okay Yokuslu, Cengiz Under, Ozan Tufan, Hakan Calhanoglu, Yusuf Yazici, Burak Yilmaz

🇹🇷 Burak Yılmaz has now scored 7 goals in his last 6 games for club & country 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ExPfrBmUNa — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 3, 2021

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Turkey vs Italy Prediction

Turkey have a strong squad, led by a good manager in Senol Gunes. Striker Burak Yilmaz comes to the Euros on the back of a phenomenal 2020/21 campaign which culminated with Lille's Ligue 1 triumph. Calhanoglu, Yusuf Yazici and Cengiz Under are all talented players and they could cause Italy problems.

Italy, on the other hand, will be confident. Their defence and midfield looks strong, while in attack the form of Lorenzo Insigne will be key. Mancini will hope that star midfielder Marco Verratti is fit, but Italy have a good assortment of midfielders to pick from.

Italy might just edge past Turkey.

Prediction: Turkey 1-2 Italy

