Turkmenistan vs Lebanon prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Turkmenistan and Lebanon will trade tackles in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.

The two sides come into this game on the back of contrasting results. Turkmenistan suffered a harrowing 5-0 thrashing by South Korea, while Lebanon secured a 3-2 comeback victory over Sri Lanka.

That win saw the Cedars climb up to second in Group H, having garnered 10 points from four games played so far.

Turkmenistan are in third spot and can no longer qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Karakum Warriors were in prime position in the group but North Korea's withdrawal from the qualification race saw their initial points tally reduced.

Turkmenistan vs Lebanon Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides and Lebanon were victorious in all three previous games.

Their most recent meeting came in the first leg clash in October 2019 when goals from Hilal El-Halwe and Nader Matar gave Lebanon a 2-1 victory on home turf.

Victory over Sri Lanka halted a run of five games without a win for Lebanon. Turkmenistan have won two of their last five games.

Turkmenistan form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Lebanon form guide: W-D-L-L-D

Turkmenistan vs Lebanon Team News

Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan called up 22 players for the World Cup qualifiers against Korea Republic and Lebanon.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Lebanon

Coach Jamal Taha called up 23 players to his latest international squad. The list was headlined by experienced players like Nour Mansour and Mohamed Haidar, as well as new faces on the international stage like Abbas Assi, Mouhammed Ali Dhaini and Ali Daher.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Turkmenistan vs Lebanon Predicted XI

Turkmenistan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mehdi Khalil (GK); Kassem El Zein, Maher Sabra, Mour Mansour, Joan Oumari; Nader Matar, Mohamed Haidar, Basse Jradi, George Melki; Soony Saad, Hilal El-Helwe

Lebanon Predicted XI (4-5-1): Batryr Babayiew (GK); Zafar Babajanow, Guycmyrat Annagulyyew, Nekan Saparow, Wezirgeldi Yiyasow; Gurbangeldi Batyrow, Arslanmyrat Amanow, Myrat Annayew, Ilya Tamurkin, Ahmet Atayew; Altymyrat Annadurdyyew

Turkmenistan vs Lebanon Prediction

Lebanon are desperate for a win if they are to stand any chance of usurping South Korea at the summit of Group H. This could see them play on the front foot, although Turkmenistan's limitations in attack mean that they might not take advantage.

We are predicting a narrow victory for Lebanon in a game of few chances.

Prediction: Turkmenistan 0-1 Lebanon

