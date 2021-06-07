Sri Lanka vs Korea Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Sri Lanka will 'host' Korea Republic at the Goyang Stadium on Wednesday in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The 'home' side come into this game on the back of a 3-2 defeat to Lebanon in a World Cup qualifier. Joan Oumari scored a first-half brace to help the Lebanese race into a 3-1 lead after Ahmed Razeek had put Sri Lanka ahead in the 10th minute.

South Korea were rampant in their 5-0 thrashing of Turkmenistan. Ui-Jo Hwang scored a brace in the rout.

That victory took the Taegeuk Warriors to the top of Group H in the race for World Cup qualification.

They have garnered 10 points from four games to lead the way. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are yet to register points on the board and have consequently been eliminated from the FIFA World Cup race.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

Sri Lanka vs Korea Republic Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the sides and Korea Republic have a 100% record, with all three previous games ending in victory.

Their most recent meeting came in a 8-0 win for South Korean in their first leg clash in October 2019.

Sri Lanka are currently on a 10-game losing streak. Korea Republic have been slightly inconsistent but still have three wins from their last five matches.

Sri Lanka form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Korea Republic form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Also Read: Andorra vs Gibraltar prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Sri Lanka vs Korea Republic Team News

Sri Lanka

Coach Amir Alagic called up 23 players for the June international fixtures. The squad is made up of highly inexperienced players. Six players were dropped from the initial preliminary squad.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Korea Republic

Coach Paulo Bento called up 27 players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The squad is headlined by team captain and Tottenham forward Son Heung-min.

Midfielder Na Sang-ho was initially called up but pulled out due to injury. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injury: Na Sang-ho

Suspension: None

Also Read: Cameroon vs Nigeria prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Sri Lanka vs Korea Republic Predicted XI

Sri Lanka Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sujan Perera (GK); Charitha Rathnayake, Duckson Puslas, Sunil Appuhamy, Chamod Dilshan; Kavindu Ishan, Chalana Chameera, Dillon Silva, Ahmed Razeek; Mohamed Aakib, Mohamed Hasmeer

Korea Republic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kim Seung-gyu (GK); Kim Young-gwon, Lee Yong, Kim Min-jae, Hong Chul; Jung Woo-young, Nam Tae-hee, Chang-Hoon Kwon; Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo, Hwang Hee-chan

Also Read: France vs Bulgaria prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Sri Lanka vs Korea Republic Prediction

The difference in class between the two sides is evident in the fact that Sri Lanka have lost 10 games on the trot. Meanwhile, South Korea are primed to qualify for the next round of the qualifiers.

Beyond a near-impossible miracle, there will be only one winner here. We are predicting an extremely comfortable victory for the Korean Republic.

Prediction: Sri Lanka 0-5 Korea Republic

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Peter P