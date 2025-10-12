Turkmenistan vs Sri Lanka Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th October 2025

Turkmenistan host Sri Lanka at the Arkadag Stadium on Tuesday for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, looking to avenge their shock loss this week. The Emerald were beaten 1-0 by the Golden Army, ranked 197th in the world, as their winning start in the campaign ended.

Manimeldura Perera struck the only goal of the game in the 67th minute to earn them all three points and keep them on the coattails of Turkmenistan.

Both these sides, along with Thailand, are locked on six points each in Group D, with Turkmenistan leading the charge by virtue of more goals scored.

Ranked 138th in the world, the Turks are hoping to reach their third Asian Cup in history, and a first since 2019. But their surge hit a roadblock with Sri Lanka's stunning win, their first ever against the Central Asian side in seven attempts.

Having begun their campaign with a 2-0 loss to Thailand, the minnows have turned around their fortunes in style, even seeing off Chinese Taipei 3-1 before this week's stunner.

It gives them a lifeline in this three-way horse race as the South Asian side are dreaming of their first-ever appearance in the Asian Cup.

Turkmenistan vs Sri Lanka Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between the sides before, with Turkmenistan winning five times over Sri Lanka and losing just once: 1-0 on 9 October 2025.

The loss also saw Turkmenistan fail to score against Sri Lanka for the first time in history.

After starting 2025 with back-to-back wins, the Greens have failed to win their next four, losing thrice.

In seven games so far this year, Sri Lanka have won four times and lost only twice.

Turkmenistan are ranked 138th in the world, while Sri Lanka are in 197th place, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Turkmenistan vs Sri Lanka Prediction

Sri Lanka have sprung a real surprise in the group, overturning an opening day loss to win their next two fixtures to emerge as serious contenders for the qualification.

Turkmenistan will be gunning for revenge here, and we're betting on the Emerald to capitalize on their home advantage to secure all three points.

Prediction: Turkmenistan 2-0 Sri Lanka

Turkmenistan vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Turkmenistan to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

