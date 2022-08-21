Create

“Turning football to bread and butter,” “really just done a Ronaldo Nazario” – Real Madrid fans left stunned after brilliant performance from Los Blancos star in 4-1 win 

Real Madrid fans blown away by superstar attacker
Modified Aug 21, 2022 05:34 AM IST

Real Madrid fans have heaped praise on Vincius Junior following his outstanding performance against Celta Vigo in La Liga.

The 22-year-old added to goals from Karim Benzema and Luka Modric to score Los Blancos' third, before setting up Federico Valverde to secure a comfortable 4-1 victory.

THE BALL FROM MODRIC. THE FINISH FROM VINICIUS.WHAT A GOAL BY REAL MADRID 🔥 https://t.co/WXoqJwDC0Q

The reigning Spanish and European champions were criticized for their performance in their previous match where they narrowly edged past Almeria.

Vinicius Junior was arguably the man of the match against Celta Vigo and his goal was incredibly reminiscent of former Real Madrid and Brazil superstar Ronaldo Nazario. The winger was played through by Modric before rounding the goalkeeper and slotting home.

The Brazilan international has become a key member of Carlo Ancelotti's side in recent times. He also scored the winning goal in last season's Champions League final against Liverpool.

After their victory over Celta Vigo, Madrid supporters took to Twitter to express their delight at the tricky winger's performance in the clash:

Vinicius turning football to bread and butter
The absolute confidence of Vinicius on that breakaway. Beautiful.
Vinicius Junior is out there scoring while Ansu Fati can’t even make it in the first 11… levels
Vinicius really just done a Ronaldo Nazario. What a beautiful goal. Ahhhhh man I had to stand up and start clapping for that goal in my living room.
As A Madrid fan I can deeply say Vinicius is better than Neymar ….WHAT A VINI GOAL !!!
Vinicius Jr with his first of the new season. Started Brilliantly. Expect his composure & decision making to get better and better.
Build Vinicius a statue, Best young player in the world 💯🔥❗

Former Real Madrid boss believes Vinicius Junior 'transmits great joy'

Santiago Solari was at the Bernabeu when Vinicius arrived from Flamengo in 2018 and was immediately impressed by the winger's immense quality.

The 45-year-old Argentine told MARCA last month:

"[His potential] only depends on him. He transmits great joy. That self-confidence, that desire to win and to go forward are many of the things that Madrid fans are passionate about.
"And he's also a fighter, he's not just talent. He has learned from all his coaches, for example in the defensive phase, and it shows. He works very hard, taking the ball and tackling, something that requires great strength, not only physically, but mentally and spiritually."

Solari added:

"If there is a little piece of me in what Vinicius has achieved, in the way he knocks on the door and wins the hearts of the people, it's wonderful, very nice."
Real Madrid's future is safe 🔐 https://t.co/Bitc1lYV7j

reaction-emoji

